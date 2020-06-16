When Cortt Gentry showed up to national signing day back in December, everything about his senior year at Ryan was playing out just fine. He was about to sign with New Mexico Junior College as a pitcher, and both his final high school baseball and summer ball seasons were only a few short months away.
He was also the deep snapper for the Raiders’ football team, which would be playing in the Class 5A Division I championship game a few days later. All things considered, it wasn’t a bad way to go out.
Unfortunately, Gentry never got the chance to finish his season on the diamond. All spring sports were canceled because of the coronavirus, and summer plans were in limbo. In the middle of all of that, the New Mexico Junior College coach retired. With so much in flux, it wasn’t long before other suitors came calling.
And Gentry got an offer he couldn’t pass up.
Gentry announced on June 12 via Twitter that he has committed to play baseball for Abilene Christian and second-year head coach Rick McCarty, effectively ending his short agreement with the Thunderbirds.
Gentry visited with the ACU coaching staff on a Zoom call last Thursday. McCarty made an official offer the next day.
“I am honored to go to ACU,” Gentry said. “They compete with the best in the country, and I was excited that they were interested in me. I just want to go up there, show what I can do, and compete.”
Gentry said he was talking to North Texas during the football season about going there as a deep snapper. Three weeks ago, he received another offer to play football at Navarro Junior College. Still, baseball was always in his heart. He only pitched 4.1 innings with one start in 2020 before the season was canceled, but he struck out nine in that stretch and would have factored in heavily to the Raiders’ rotation had the season continued.
His powerful right arm should help bolster the Wildcats’ rotation, which gave up 81 runs in their 15 games. ACU finished 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the Southland Conference before canceling its season.
“All they said was that they wanted me to come down there and compete for a starting spot, and I’m excited about it,” Gentry said. “I was upset not to be able to finish off my senior year with my friends, but now that summer ball is coming back next week, I’ll have a chance to do that before going to ACU.”