FRISCO — Ryan coach Dave Henigan said at the beginning of the week that he understood his team's identity is different this season compared to previous years. While the Raiders have been known for their offense, it was the defense that stepped up on Friday.
On a windy and overcast night at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Ryan brought just enough offense and plenty of defense on the road against Frisco Centennial to get the 37-7 victory.
On offense, it was mainly wide receiver Jordyn Bailey who did the heavy lifting.
Bailey racked up 102 receiving yards and two touchdown catches to go along with a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“Jordan is a dynamic player, he's got great speed, and so obviously we're trying to get him and other guys on the ball,” Henigan said. “We have a lot of guys that make plays, and we have to evolve. We're different than we were even at the beginning of the season. I think we're starting to figure out kind of who we are offensively.”
As for that ever-evolving offense, the Raiders came away with 318 yards of total offense with quarterback Khalon Davis directing the offense with 156 yards through the air and three touchdown passes.
To get the scoring started on their first possession of the night, the Raiders found the end zone on a 13-yard sweep pass to Michael Davis to make it 7-0. Ryan would find the end zone soon again, except this time it came on special teams with a blocked punt that rolled through the Centennial end zone for a safety.
“Offensively we scored quickly and had a good drive to start,” Henigan said. “We then got the ball back and had a one-play, big-play touchdown there.”
That one big play that was a 37-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Bailey that made it 16-0 in just the first quarter and was Bailey’s first touchdown reception of the game.
But perhaps it was the Ryan defense that was just as big a story as Bailey was in the Raiders' drubbing of Centennial.
Ryan held the Titans’ offense to just 146 total yards while keeping Centennial at -17 rushing yards on the night. Of the defensive standouts were linebacker Anthony Hill, who was able to sack quarterback Tyler Rich, while Trey Bates and Mason Davis teamed up to split another sack in the second quarter.
“We challenged our kids not to come out flat no matter who we are playing,” Henigan said. “I thought they did a good job of that. Defensively our guys just play hard. That is where it starts for us.”
The Titans’ lone score of the night came on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Naman Goyal to Jacob Smith.
Standout running back Kalib Hicks found the end zone in the second quarter with a 1-yard run to make it 23-0 before halftime. On the evening, Hicks picked up 55 yards on the ground to go along with that touchdown. Meanwhile, Jesse Cruz piled up 91 yards as well.
Coming out of the break, Ryan continued to add on to their lead when they got the ball to begin the second half, marching down the field on a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Bailey for his second of the game.
For good measure, Bailey tacked on the 71-yard punt return in the third quarter to officially put the game out of reach for Centennial.
However, just because Ryan moved to 5-1 overall this season and 4-0 in District 5-5A after Thursday night’s win does not mean that there aren't things to be addressed, according to Henigan. That includes the six penalties for 70 yards that Ryan compiled.
“Defensively, I think communication can always be improved,” Henigan said. “Offensively, we must continue to improve everywhere running the ball, but also throwing and catching.”
“You can always get better, and obviously penalties were a big deal tonight — I thought on both sides. We've got some foolish penalties that were self-inflicted. And I thought we did a better job of taking care of the ball tonight.”