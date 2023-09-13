A little more than a year and a month ago, Halli Keese was preparing to begin another busy school year with just days remaining before the start of volleyball season.
The two-sport standout at Ryan High was set to begin her junior year as a key part of the Lady Raiders’ volleyball team with soccer season soon to follow in the spring. Coming off a sophomore season when she starred for both teams, expectations were high for what Keese’s next year might entail.
Then she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee just a week before the start of volleyball season, and those hopes went up in smoke.
“It was really hard because I’m used to going, going, going all the time, no days off,” Keese said. “It was really hard changing from being so busy to having all this free time in the world, but also having to work on myself a lot, mentally and physically.”
Perhaps even more devastating was the fact that the torn ACL came roughly six months after Halli’s sister, Hartli, had suffered the same injury.
It ended Halli’s volleyball and soccer seasons before they had even begun and kickstarted a year-long process to full recovery. She began attending daily physical therapy and continued coming to practices and games to support her teammates.
Keese was slowly able to work her way back out onto the court by the last month of the school year and continued progressing to the point where she was at full health when the current volleyball season got underway with practice beginning on July 31 and games returning a week later.
There were still mental hurdles to overcome after returning to the court, however.
“When you have an injury like that, you’re so scared something’s going to happen again,” Ryan head volleyball coach Nicole Black said. “It was just things she was doing form-wise and at the net to kind of keep herself away from other people, worried about injury.
“Once she got her body awareness down more again and started realizing everything was OK, then she just started to calm down and be better.”
It all eventually came back together for Keese, who has returned to form as one of the Lady Raiders’ top players this fall.
The comeback is perhaps all the more impressive given the fact that her primary sport is soccer and she only began playing volleyball as a freshman. She quickly found her footing in both sports as the District 6-5A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in soccer, then a second-team all-district selection in volleyball and soccer as a sophomore.
Keese was a second-team all-area volleyball honoree that year as well after tallying 410 kills and 612 digs, making her loss just before last season’s start a tough blow for both her and the team.
After a one-year hiatus, Keese has picked up where she left off this fall as she has a team-high 283 kills along with 374 digs on the season so far. She also plans to continue playing club soccer and retake the field for Ryan’s girls soccer team when its season begins this spring.
Just being back in action with her teammates, though, has already brought Keese plenty of joy.
“It’s been amazing,” Keese said. “Last year was really hard, but it was great seeing the court from a different perspective being on the bench. I loved cheering them on, but it feels amazing to be out there again.”
Black said Keese’s value to the team goes beyond her production as one of Ryan’s top contributors offensively and defensively. It’s also her presence on the court and bond with players like senior libero Katelyn “KK” Haley, who leads the team with 595 digs so far, that helps elevate them all as a group.
“Her presence on the court and just the way she has come back in seamlessly has been amazing,” Black said. “It helps that her and [Haley] have been on varsity together since their freshman year, so it helps KK calm down as well and have that person she was used to, before she got hurt, be back there with her. It’s not just defensively, it’s offensively, it’s all the way around.”
A year of watching from the sidelines provided Keese with some new insights into the game that she has carried with her into this season.
She and the Lady Raiders (19-13, 0-2 in district) got off to a strong start through nondistrict play and hope to build on that momentum in the typically challenging District 7-5A as they pursue the program’s first playoff berth since 2017.
“Watching them from a different perspective last year helped me see a lot more things than I did before,” Keese said. “That helped me a lot coming into playing again. Yes, it took awhile to get back with all of them and playing how we used to, but I think it’s been easy and we’ve gotten there.
“We always do very good in preseason. I’m hoping we can carry that into district this year and hopefully make the playoffs.”
