Ryan High continued its tradition of sending a plethora of football players to the next level Wednesday when six of its seniors signed to play college football.
Six Ryan seniors signed with a variety of schools on the first day of the Early Signing Period and were honored with a ceremony held at the high school.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all six signees below.
Jordyn Bailey, WR, TCU
Bailey, a three-star recruit, was a longtime commit to the Horned Frogs before officially inking with them on Wednesday. Jordyn will join his brother Emani at TCU, who was a standout during his time at Ryan.
Jordyn was the Raiders' leading receiver this fall with 30 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns. He added 44 carries for 336 yards and two touchdowns on the ground after temporarily shifting to running back due to an injury to star running back Kalib Hicks, who we'll dive deeper into below.
An all-area honoree last season, Jordyn racked up 723 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2021.
Bailey will join a TCU program that is amid one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Horned Frogs ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation in the College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 2 Michigan in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. CT.
Kolt De La Torre, OL, Stephen F. Austin
Rated a two-star recruit by Rivals, De La Torre chose the Lumberjacks over offers from Army, Houston and Texas Tech.
A two-time all-area first teamer so far, De La Torre has been a key piece on the interior of the Raiders' offensive line for several seasons. His father, Aaron De La Torre, is Ryan's defensive coordinator and has established a stout unit featuring a plethora of highly-regarded players.
Kalib Hicks, RB, Oklahoma
A three-star recruit, Hicks held offers from several Power Five schools such as Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech before ultimately choosing the Sooners. Legendary Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray — now the program's running backs coach — was his primary recruiter, according to 247Sports.
Hicks ran for 929 yards and eight touchdowns this season despite spending some time sidelined due to injury. He was a 2021 all-area honoree after racking up 1,448 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Hicks will join some former Denton-area standouts at Oklahoma, including defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., a Ryan alum, and quarterback Jackson Arnold, who just finished his senior season at Guyer.
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Regarded as the top linebacker prospect in the nation by 247Sports, Hill flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas less than a week ago and stuck by that choice in signing with the Longhorns.
Hill has been a standout player on both sides of the ball during his time at Ryan. In just six games this fall, he posted 68 total tackles, five forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Hill was the 2021 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after compiling 131 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, 18 TFLs, eight sacks and two interceptions. He was the Co-Newcomer of the Year back in 2020.
Hill will join former Ryan standouts tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and defensive back Austin Jordan.
Kaden Kelly, DB, Sam Houston State
A key piece of the Raiders' defensive backfield, Kelly inked with a Bearkats program that's on the rise with a move to the Football Bowl Subdivision level in Conference USA coming soon.
Kelly was Ryan's second-leading tackler this past season with 68 total tackles, including 44 solo. He also had five pass deflections, two sacks and an interception, according to Ryan's MaxPreps page.
Kelly will join several Class of 2023 area players at Sam Houston State, including Denton High running back Coco Brown and Argyle defensive back Dax Horany.
Chance Rucker, DB, Michigan State
Rucker was another important cog of the Raiders' defense this season and will join Mel Tucker's Spartans as one of many Power Five signees from Ryan.
The four-star defensive back prospect tallied 26 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception this past season as he helped the Raiders go 6-4 and make the playoffs. He committed to Michigan State back in June.
