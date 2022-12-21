Ryan High continued its tradition of sending a plethora of football players to the next level Wednesday when six of its seniors signed to play college football.

Six Ryan seniors signed with a variety of schools on the first day of the Early Signing Period and were honored with a ceremony held at the high school.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

