Ryan High's track and field teams dominated the District 7-5A meet on their way to winning both the boys and girls district championships.
The Ryan girls team topped second-place Argyle by 42 points with 189 to the Eagles' 147, while the Raiders' boys squad bested Argyle's 103-point tally with 130. Ryan also won both of the meet's junior varsity titles to complete a program sweep of the event.
The meet was held April 5-6 at the new Carrico Stadium on Braswell High's campus. It it the first such meet hosted by Denton ISD, one of the purposes for the construction of Carrico Stadium that district athletic director Joey Florence emphasized before the venue's opening.
On the girls side, Ryan sophomore Olamide Favour Ayeni turned in a key performance as she swept the girls shot put and discus titles. Fellow sophomore Kailyn Head won the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team and finished third in long jump.
Ryan senior Josiyah Taylor swept the boys 100-meter and 200-meter titles and was part of the winning 4x200-meter relay team. Taylor's time of 21.02 seconds in the 200-meter dash set a new school record and ranks among the top 10 times nationally.
Among other impressive performances across the meet, Denton High sophomore Javontae McIntyre won both the boys 800-meter and 400-meter races. Argyle senior Jason Crowder won the boys discus and placed third in shot put.
Argyle junior Shaye Feely placed second in the girls long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and was part of the school's winning 4x400-meter relay team. Lake Dallas' Marisa Hughes won the girls long jump and was part of the third-place 4x100-meter relay team.
The top four finishers in each event advance to compete at the area track meet with a chance to qualify for the Class 5A Region I meet and eventually the 5A state meet.
The full list of top four finishers from Denton-area schools:
Boys meet
Pole vault — 1st Gator Young (Argyle) 14-0, 2nd Eli Barnes (Argyle) 14-0, 3rd Luke Wyrick (Argyle) 13-0.
High jump — 4th Blake Courtney (Denton High) 6-0.
Triple jump — 2nd DeJaun Woodson (Denton High) 43-10 1/4, 3rd Trey Buss (Lake Dallas) 43-5.
Discus — 1st Jason Crowder (Argyle) 165-1, 2nd Marcus Garcia (Ryan) 156-9, 4th Godgive Ugochukwu (Lake Dallas) 152-5.
Long jump — 4th Da'Marqis Lewis (Ryan) 21-5.
Shot put — 1st Errol West (Ryan) 50-11 1/2, 2nd Ty Haywood (Ryan) 50-9, 3rd Jason Crowder (Argyle) 49-1 3/4, 4th Godgive Ugochukwu (Lake Dallas) 47-3 1/2.
3200 meters — 1st Wyatt Athey (Denton High) 9:17.70, 3rd Tyler Westrom (Argyle) 9:30.29.
4x100 relay — 1st Ryan (Jeremiah Gibson, Da'Marqis Lewis, Aiden Jackson, Jordan Washington) 42.91, 4th Argyle (Brooks Bryan, Maguire Gasperson, Parker Phillips, Jaamael Felton) 43.22.
800 meters — 1st Javontae McIntyre (Denton High) 1:58.55, 2nd George Simon (Argyle) 1:58.61.
110 hurdles — 1st Zachary Tipps (Lake Dallas) 15.09, 3rd Jaxon Mosley (Argyle) 15.50.
100 meters — 1st Josiyah Taylor (Ryan) 10.60, 2nd DaMarqis Lewis (Ryan) 10.64, 4th Jeremiah Gibson (Ryan) 11.07.
4x200 relay — 1st Ryan (Jeremiah Gibson, Aiden Jackson, Jordan Washington, Josiyah Taylor) 1:28.21, 3rd Lake Dallas (Xaiver Rodriguez, Malcolm Simon, Dylan Brauchle, Keonde Henry) 1:31.17.
400 meters — 1st Javontae McIntyre (Denton High) 50.37, 2nd Parker Phillips (Argyle) 50.39, 3rd Keonde Henry (Lake Dallas) 50.63.
300 hurdles — 2nd Jett Love (Lake Dallas) 41.56, 3rd Trey Buss (Lake Dallas), 4th Sion Kabuya (Ryan) 41.84
200 meters — 1st Josiyah Taylor (Ryan) 21.02, 2nd Da'Marqis Lewis (Ryan) 21.21.
1600 meters — 2nd Wyatt Athey (Denton High) 4:21.53, 4th Tyler Westrom (Argyle) 4:23.40.
4x400 relay — 2nd Denton High (DeJaun Woodson, Diego Rodriguez, Wyatt Athey, Javontae McIntyre) 3:31.55, 3rd Argyle (Parker Phillips, George Simon, Maguire Gasperson, Jaaqwan Felton) 3:32.76, 4th Ryan (Milford Kamara, Peter Ndemo, Jordan Washington, Sion Kabuya) 3:34.73.
Girls meet
Pole vault — 1st Peyton Berry (Argyle) 10-6, 4th Abigail McCarroll (Argyle) 8-6.
High jump — 1st Shelby Reed (Argyle) 5-1, 3rd Madeline Zindel (Argyle) 4-10, 4th Ella Stanzel (Argyle) 4-10.
Triple jump — 1st Kailyn Head (Ryan) 36-10 3/4, 3rd Khai Davis (Ryan) 34-8 1/4, 4th Dawson Marrs (Lake Dallas) 34-1 3/4.
Discus — 1st Olamide Favour Ayeni (Ryan) 138-0, 2nd Gabrielle Morgan (Ryan) 121-3, 3rd Altyn Bartley (Lake Dallas) 117-4.
Long jump — 1st Marisa Hughes (Lake Dallas) 17-10 1/4, 2nd Shaye Feely (Argyle) 17-2 1/4, 3rd Kailyn Head (Ryan) 17-0.
Shot put — 1st Olamide Favour Ayeni (Ryan) 38-1 1/4, 2nd Altyn Bartley (Lake Dallas) 37-0.
4x100 relay — 1st Ryan (Kailyn Head, Jadin Catlin, Dashia Johnson, Katelyn Haley) 49.03, 2nd Argyle (Kendall Baker, Ella Atkins, Keira Inman, Trinity Carter) 50.28, 3rd Lake Dallas (Juyin Olorunwo, Amariah Kirk, Marisa Hughes, Dawson Marrs) 50.96.
800 meters — 1st Erika Safranek (Denton High) 2:25.43, 2nd Lenna Tran (Denton High) 2:27.11.
100 hurdles — 1st Kailyn Head (Ryan) 14.25, 2nd Shaye Feely (Argyle) 15.15, 3rd Emily Harbach (Argyle) 15.63.
100 meters — 1st Katelyn Haley (Ryan) 12.34, 2nd Jadin Catlin (Ryan) 12.73, 3rd Chidinma Nwachukwu (Ryan) 12.85, 4th Dawson Marrs (Lake Dallas) 12.86.
4x200 relay — 1st Ryan (Jadin Catlin, Ayriel Cooks, Caelianna Risler, Katelyn Haley) 1:42.96, 2nd Argyle (Ja'Liyah Patterson, Emily Harbach, Trinity Carter, Keira Inman) 1:45.12, 4th Denton High (Savannah Christian, Denay Simon, Kuriston Hodges, Kaia Anderson) 1:50.90.
400 meters — 1st Ja'Liyah Patterson (Argyle) 59.89, 2nd Dawson Marrs (Lake Dallas) 1:01.16, 3rd Laiken Zamzow (Argyle) 1:01.23.
300 hurdles — 1st Kailyn Head (Ryan) 45.19, 2nd Shaye Feely (Argyle) 48.14, 3rd Emery Hodge (Ryan) 49.25.
200 meters — 1st Chidinma Nwachukwu (Ryan) 25.90, 2nd Ayriel Cooks (Ryan) 26.29, 3rd Caelianna Risler (Ryan) 26.32, 4th Ja'Liyah Patterson (Argyle) 26.37.
1600 meters — 4th Mara Reed (Argyle) 5:25.16.
4x400 relay — 1st Argyle (Emily Harbach, Madeline Zindel, Shaye Feely, Laiken Zamzow) 4:09.50, 2nd Ryan (Aaliyah Thompson, Caelianna Risler, Ayriel Cooks, Dashia Johnson) 4:13.79, 3rd Denton High (Lenna Tran, Erika Safranek, Cassilyn Jaecks, Savannah Christian) 4:19.97.
