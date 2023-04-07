Ryan logo
Ryan High's track and field teams dominated the District 7-5A meet on their way to winning both the boys and girls district championships.

The Ryan girls team topped second-place Argyle by 42 points with 189 to the Eagles' 147, while the Raiders' boys squad bested Argyle's 103-point tally with 130. Ryan also won both of the meet's junior varsity titles to complete a program sweep of the event.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

