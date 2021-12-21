Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet had plenty of negatives that he could have harped on after Tuesday’s district opener against Denton. After all, the Raiders didn’t play particularly well and at times couldn’t match the Broncos’ energy. But at the end of the day, Ryan nabbed a very important win and, in the process, matched its longest winning streak of the season.
Fueled by a 17-point performance from Jordan Ware, one of four Raiders to finish in double figures, Ryan overcame more than its share of miscues to outlast longtime rival Denton for a 70-55 win at Billy Ryan Gym.
Denton pulled to within five points heading into the fourth quarter but was outscored 22-12 the rest of the way.
With the win, Ryan (8-4) pushes its overall winning streak to three games with a chance to start a new one in District 6-5A.
“I’m glad that we got the win,” Overstreet said. “I don’t think we executed on either side of the floor as well as we should have, but ultimately, the kids played hard. Being 1-0 to start the district season is exactly where we wanted to be.”
Jack Bommarito and Amarien Mohair-Allen each chipped in 11 points for Ryan. Ben McElya added 10.
But Denton, which has just one returning starter and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, had plenty of chances to steal a win. The Broncos got a gritty performance from the trio of Bryce Ashbaugh, Chris Feaster and Jeremiah Brown.
Ashbaugh scored 16 while Feaster and Brown finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
That trio helped set the stage for Denton’s rally, which didn’t really stir the pot until the closing minutes of the third quarter. Up to that point, Ryan had a 47-35 lead and hadn’t trailed since the opening moments of the first quarter. But Feaster drilled a 3-pointer and followed with a quick layup on Denton’s next possession to trim the deficit to eight.
That sequence kick-started an 11-3 run for the Broncos that bled into the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Ryan was struggling with free throws and costly turnovers. But McElya hit a 3-pointer and a layup to stop the bleeding, and the Ryan defense clamped down to hold Denton to nine points the rest of the way.
“We got into some early foul trouble, but I thought we did a great job of making runs and closing [the gap],” Denton coach Harold Jackson said. “[Ryan] simply made a few more plays down the stretch than we did.”
STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.