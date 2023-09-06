The Guyer and Ryan football teams remain the lone local squads ranked among the state’s best after two weeks of the season.
The pair were among four area squads ranked among the preseason top 15 in their respective classifications, but 5A DII No. 3 Argyle and 4A DII No. 13 Aubrey do not cracked the top 10 after 0-2 starts.
The Raiders, meanwhile, quickly rose from a preseason No. 15 slot into the 5A DI top 10 behind a 1-0 start, while Guyer has remained in the 6A top 25 amid a 1-1 showing.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle runs down where the two squads stand heading into their Week 3 contests.
6A No. 11 Guyer (1-1)
The Wildcats entered the year as 6A’s No. 9-ranked team and held firm after notching a 42-14 win over Rockwall-Heath in Week 1.
Guyer slid two spots to 11th in this week’s 6A top 25 after falling 48-45 to 5A DI No. 1 Aledo on a last-second field goal that capped a thrilling contest. The game showcased growth from a young Guyer team that returns just seven of its 22 starters from a year ago and 20 of 50 lettermen overall.
The Wildcats are looking to extend a streak of four straight trips to at least the state semifinals this fall and early on look like a team with the potential to make another deep playoff run.
5A No. 7 Ryan (1-0)
The Raiders entered the season ranked 15th in 5A DI, a bit lower than usual for the perennial power due to a below-standard 6-4 showing last fall and the program losing more than 70% of its lettermen to graduation.
Ryan surged to No. 8 in the classification last week after pulling off a 27-24 win over New Braunfels courtesy of a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired. The Raiders jumped one more slot this week to No. 7 as last week’s No. 2 Lancaster (1-1) fell out of the top 10 after losing 42-21 to current 5A DII No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff.
The Raiders will look to remain one of just two undefeated teams in the Denton area this week alongside Lake Dallas (2-0).
Ryan opens district play in Denton at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Azle (1-1).
