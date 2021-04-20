It doesn’t take a math whiz to figure out that Ryan just needs to keep winning.
Sitting in last place in District 6-5A coming into Tuesday, the Raiders more than jiggled the handle to that basement door by coming away with a crucial 5-0 win over Lake Dallas to keep themselves mathematically in the hunt with three to play.
Ryan (4-7 district) scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, then put the rest of the game on the shoulders of Conner Bivins, who tossed a two-hitter in 6 2/3 innings of work. Bivins, who threw 112 pitches, struck out nine and had a no-hitter going before Lake Dallas (6-5) broke it up with a single in the top of the fifth.
Lake Dallas didn’t help itself with four errors. Falcons pitcher Zach Darden was pulled before the start of Ryan’s half of the second inning after just 39 pitches. The Falcons also left two runners in scoring position in the sixth.
“We’ve got to win the next three, but we feel like if we take care of us, we’ll be in a good spot to get in,” Ryan coach Bret Warnack said. “When your back is against the wall, sometimes it reveals who you really are.”
Ryan came in having lost seven in a row, practically deep-sixing its playoff chances. But Tuesday’s win keeps them in the playoff conversation for now. For Ryan to get in, it would need to win its final three games and get some help. Currently, the Raiders are two games behind Justin Northwest, Lake Dallas and Colleyville Heritage, which are all tied at 6-5 behind Grapevine (8-3) and Birdville (7-4) with three games to play. The Raiders travel to Lake Dallas on Friday with a chance to sweep the series, then face Northwest next week in a must-win series.
Lake Dallas closes the regular season against Richland.
“You have four teams at the bottom, and I guess they’re all not statistically out of it,” Lake Dallas coach Chris Haney said. “It’s something we don’t try to think about — our entire M.O. is literally one pitch, one inning and one game at a time. This one stunk. We just have to remember the good, flush the bad and move on to Friday night.”
To the Falcons’ credit, they did hold Ryan to just two hits after the first inning. But that first inning was more than enough. With a runner on and one out, Jake Simpson drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Two batters later, Cade Niewinski reached on an error, and a subsequent throwing error on the same play plated another run. A wild pitch from Darden extended Ryan’s lead to 3-0, then Javeyon Berry pushed the lead to 4-0 with another single.
Ryan rounded out its big first frame with another run off yet another Lake Dallas error.
Though Ryan’s offense couldn’t muster another run the rest of the way, Bivins was in total control. He notched all nine of his strikeouts over the final 4 2/3 innings, only being pulled because of UIL pitch-count limits. His best inning was the sixth, as Lake Dallas had runners on second and third with no outs. Bivins retired the side with three straight strikeouts.
“Outstanding. It was a really consistent but tight zone at the plate, and he pitched really well,” Warnack said. “It’s about as sharp as he’s looked all year. We had some other opportunities at the plate, but hey, a win’s a win. That’s all we’re concerned about right now. That was a great first inning by our guys jumping on them.”