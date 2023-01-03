Ryan and Denton jockey for loose ball
Ryan's Janiah Allen (13) battles for a loose ball with Denton's Matayia Rayson (12) during their game Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Denton High School in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

A stout defensive performance combined with timely offense helped the Ryan girls basketball team defeat Denton High 45-29 Tuesday night at Denton High School.

The Lady Raiders limited the Lady Broncos to their second-lowest scoring total of the season, having previously posted 28 points twice this season. That combined with timely offense building off the defensive success made the difference for Ryan.

Janiah Allen-Taylor and-one layup
Ryan's Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) collides with Denton's Marissa Brock (3) as she scores a basket during their game Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Denton High School in Denton, Texas.

