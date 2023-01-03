A stout defensive performance combined with timely offense helped the Ryan girls basketball team defeat Denton High 45-29 Tuesday night at Denton High School.
The Lady Raiders limited the Lady Broncos to their second-lowest scoring total of the season, having previously posted 28 points twice this season. That combined with timely offense building off the defensive success made the difference for Ryan.
"We're always going to focus on our defense," Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. "Our defense is always going to start our offense, as long as we're not trying to force shots."
Game summary
After the Lady Broncos (12-11, 1-3 in district) jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, the Lady Raiders (18-4, 4-0) finished the opening frame on a 10-2 run to lead 12-6 after a quarter. They extended that lead to 26-12 by halftime as Ryan's Janiah Allen-Taylor led all scorers with 11 points at the break while Maggie Wainscott paced Denton with seven.
The Lady Raiders continued to slowly build their lead in the third period, finding themselves up 37-18 heading into the final frame. They maintained that edge in the fourth quarter despite a late Lady Broncos surge.
Standout players
Ryan's Allen-Taylor led all scorers with 15 points, 11 of those coming in the first half. Aspen Hicks and A'Rosha Reed chipped in nine points apiece while Kaylin Jackson added eight points, three blocks and three steals.
Wainscott led Denton's scoring effort with 13 points, including all six of the team's points in the opening quarter. Matayia Rayson and Seimone Griffin added five points apiece.
What's next?
Denton stays home to host Grapevine at 5:45 p.m. on Friday looking to rebound from the loss.
Ryan returns home aiming to stay hot as it hosts district favorite and Class 5A No. 6-ranked Argyle, also at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
"We just want to be consistent," Allen said. "Defensively, we always have to just try to maintain and work to our strengths. Let the offense follow how it may."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.