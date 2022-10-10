Ryan file art from South Hills
Ryan wide receiver Jonah Johnson (13) busts through South Hills defenders during the teams' game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on September 29, 2022, in Denton, Texas. The Raiders fall out of the state rankings Monday after taking a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial last week.

 Al Key/DRC

A week after having four state-ranked teams for the first time this season, the Denton-area returned to three top 10 teams in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's weekly rankings on Monday.

Ranked No. 3 in the state last week, Ryan exited Class 5A Division I's top 10 entirely following a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial, which entered the poll at No. 6. The Raiders were without standout running back Kalib Hicks for the game and lost quarterback Khalon Davis to an injury on their opening drive.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

