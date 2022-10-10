Ryan wide receiver Jonah Johnson (13) busts through South Hills defenders during the teams' game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on September 29, 2022, in Denton, Texas. The Raiders fall out of the state rankings Monday after taking a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial last week.
A week after having four state-ranked teams for the first time this season, the Denton-area returned to three top 10 teams in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's weekly rankings on Monday.
Ranked No. 3 in the state last week, Ryan exited Class 5A Division I's top 10 entirely following a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial, which entered the poll at No. 6. The Raiders were without standout running back Kalib Hicks for the game and lost quarterback Khalon Davis to an injury on their opening drive.
It marked the Raiders' (4-2, 4-1 in district) first district loss since a 2014 defeat to Guyer, snapping a 52-game district win streak. Ryan takes its bye this week before a pivotal showdown with 5A-DI No. 5 Aledo (5-2, 5-0).
As for the three teams that kept their spots, Argyle once again headlined the bunch. The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) retained the No. 1 slot in 5A-DII after notching a 30-14 win over Lake Dallas, which entered the game undefeated.
Argyle faces another unbeaten foe this week when it takes on first-year program Frisco Emerson (7-0, 3-0) Thursday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
In Class 6A, the entire top 11 remained the same as Guyer hung onto the No. 6 ranking it has held since the preseason. The Wildcats (6-0, 3-0) took their bye last week and are set to play crosstown foe Braswell (2-4, 0-3) this week.
After entering the rankings last week, Aubrey held firm at No. 10 in 4A-DII's poll. The Chaparrals (5-2, 3-0) picked up their fourth consecutive win and took over sole possession of first place in their district with a 35-14 victory over Van Alstyne (3-4, 2-1).
Next up for Aubrey is an area showdown with Krum (1-5, 0-2) set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.