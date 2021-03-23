It was really only one bad inning. But it was one the Denton Lady Broncos would love to have back.
In an otherwise tight game between two longtime rivals, Denton committed five errors in a sloppy top of the second inning Tuesday to hand Ryan four runs and a lead it’d never relinquish en route to a disappointing 6-3 District 6-5A loss.
Denton pitcher Ashanti McDade struck out nine Lady Raiders, homered, doubled and allowed just one run over the final five innings. Yet the rest of the Lady Broncos’ offense never added to the cause, managing just two hits off Ryan pitcher Michelle McKinney over the final six innings. It was Ryan’s first district win of the season.
Denton finished the game with eight errors.
“We’re just not playing solid defense,” Denton coach Maggie Cross said. “We’re not supporting Ashanti in the field; it’s hard to win any game when you commit eight errors. You can’t expect to win. We are currently on our third-string catcher, so when you are down two catchers, you’ve got to switch people around. It’s a lot of changes on defense due to injuries that have really altered the entire team. We’re just trying to battle through some adversity right now.”
Meanwhile, Ryan was clearly hungry to finally put a notch in the win column. Not only did McKinney hold her own against one of the top pitchers in the area — she struck out three and allowed just five hits — but the Lady Raiders were aggressive on the basepaths with 11 stolen bases.
That put pressure on the Denton defense as Devi Green opened the game with a walk and immediately stole second and third base. Amanda Terzich then hit a slow roller to shortstop. Denton bobbled it, allowing Green to score and Terzich to reach safely. McDade got out of the inning without any further damage and opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to center field. But Ryan went right back to work in the second inning.
In that frame, Ryan again got its lead runner on off another Denton error. The next batter walked, and before Denton could blink, the Lady Raiders had scratched out two runs on a wild pitch and RBI single by McKinney.
McDade struck out the next two batters, but the defense committed three straight errors as Ryan pushed its lead to 5-2.
Denton still had a chance to get back into the game when McDade doubled and then scored off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning. Makayla Felts tripled with two outs to put another runner in scoring position for the Lady Broncos, but McKinney quickly got out of the jam.
“That was our game plan — to apply some pressure on the basepaths. We like to do it until they can shut it down, and luckily tonight it worked out,” Ryan coach Matt Buettner said. “Starting 0-4 [in district] was difficult. I was proud of the girls for their effort and mentality to overcome the little things we were doing wrong. It really set the tone for what could have been a one- or two-run game. As long as we can keep doing that, we can be in every game.
“They did some of the coach-speak stuff — reacting pitch by pitch and play by play. We recovered because we settled down.”
Ryan and Denton will be back in action Friday in Game 2 of their district series. That game is set for 7 p.m. at Ryan.