Ryan's Will Briggs and Tyler Johnson
Ryan forward Will Briggs (13) and guard Tyler Johnson (2) fight for a rebound with Lake Dallas' Jalen Brown (24) and Jadon Jones (0) during their game at Friday, January 20, 2023, Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

CORINTH — A strong start behind some stifling full-court pressure helped the Ryan boys basketball team coast to a 77-44 victory over Lake Dallas Friday at Lake Dallas High.

The contest was an important matchup of two teams looking to work their way up to a playoff spot in District 7-5A after rough starts. The Raiders (10-13, 2-5 in district) took a positive step in that direction with the win, while the Falcons' (5-17, 1-6) margin for error narrowed heading into the second round of district play.

Ryan's Amarien Mohair layup
Ryan forward Amarien Mohair (0) goes up for a shot with Lake Dallas' Jadon Jones (0) defending during their game Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas.

