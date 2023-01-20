Ryan forward Will Briggs (13) and guard Tyler Johnson (2) fight for a rebound with Lake Dallas' Jalen Brown (24) and Jadon Jones (0) during their game at Friday, January 20, 2023, Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas.
CORINTH — A strong start behind some stifling full-court pressure helped the Ryan boys basketball team coast to a 77-44 victory over Lake Dallas Friday at Lake Dallas High.
The contest was an important matchup of two teams looking to work their way up to a playoff spot in District 7-5A after rough starts. The Raiders (10-13, 2-5 in district) took a positive step in that direction with the win, while the Falcons' (5-17, 1-6) margin for error narrowed heading into the second round of district play.
High intensity on the defensive side led to several easy baskets early on that helped Ryan build a lead it would hold for good.
"The kids came in focused," Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. "We've played well defensively over the last few weeks, and that's been an emphasis. That did spur our offense. We were able to get a lot of deflections and some runouts early."
Game summary
It was all Raiders early as they jumped out to a 12-5 lead, building that to 21-6 by the end of the opening frame. They expanded that edge to 42-14 over the course of the second period as the Falcons struggled to handle Ryan's relentless full-court pressure.
The third quarter featured more of the same, with the Raiders growing their advantage to 39 points by the end up 64-25. Ryan finished off the win over Lake Dallas from there behind a solid final frame that saw the Raiders stave off a late Falcons push.
Standout players
Matt Carter's 25-point effort led Ryan's scoring output on the night. Tyler Johnson added 18 points while Justin Redden had 10. Donovan Jones chipped in nine points alongside Mikah Modester's five.
Jett Love led Lake Dallas' scoring effort with 13 points, while Caleb Harris added 10. Jalen Brown and Tommy Scott posted six points each.
What's next?
The Raiders begin their second round of district play Tuesday when they travel to take on Grapevine with tipoff set for 7 p.m. The Falcons continue their district slate Tuesday hosting Richland in a game that's also set to tip at 7 p.m.
Ryan hopes to build off its win over Lake Dallas as it heads deeper into district play in pursuit of a playoff berth.
"This is a group that's been resilient despite the slow start," Overstreet said. "They come to work every day, work hard, get along. Very happy with the energy today, and we're going to get focused for next week."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.