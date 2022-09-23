After Argyle secured its first district win against Frisco Memorial on Thursday, the remaining 10 Denton-area schools played their fifth games of the season Friday night.
Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 5-6 in their Week 5 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of a district loss for Denton, an offensive struggle for Braswell against Allen and another Lake Dallas win in its district opener.
Guyer 49, Little Elm 21
In its second district matchup, Guyer continued its undefeated season with a dominant win over Little Elm.
The Wildcats started out strong with a touchdown run from quarterback Jackson Arnold on the first drive of the game. They increased their lead when Arnold found receiver Landon Sides for a 28-yard touchdown pass, then brought the score to 21-0 by the end of the first quarter with another touchdown run from Arnold.
Little Elm attempted to rally in the second quarter with an early touchdown, but Guyer matched it with a touchdown run from running back Trey Joyner. Arnold then found Sides again for a 60-yard touchdown pass. A punt return touchdown gave the Wildcats a commanding lead of 42-7 going into the half.
Arnold completed 7 of 12 passes for 130 passing yards and four total touchdowns, carrying the team to a dominant victory. Sides put up 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Joyner had 111 rushing yards and two scores.
Next Friday, Guyer (5-0, 2-0 in district) will take on McKinney Boyd (0-5, 0-2) at home in its third district contest.
Ryan 24, The Colony 10
Ryan took on The Colony in its third district matchup of the season. The Raiders have not lost since Week 1 and were able to keep up the momentum Friday with a strong offensive attack.
Quarterback Khalon Davis was relentless in the passing game for Ryan (3-1, 3-0), securing the team's first score with a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Braeden Mussett. A 33-yard pass to receiver Jordyn Bailey and a 75-yard touchdown run from running back Kalib Hicks put the Raiders up 21-3 after the first quarter.
The Colony scored its first touchdown in the third quarter to lower its deficit to 14 points, but a scoreless final quarter and an interception from Ryan safety Kaden Kelly closed out the game.
The Raiders' offense was effective in the passing attack and on the ground. Davis put up 131 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Hicks amassed 135 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Ryan will face South Hills (1-3, 0-2) next Thursday at home.
Aubrey 66, Bridgeport 15
Aubrey took home its first district win with a blowout over Bridgeport.
The first quarter saw three Aubrey runners record touchdowns, making the score 21-7 through 12 minutes of play. The defense of the Chaparrals (3-2, 1-0) surrendered no points in the second quarter, and the offense continued to put up points on the ground. Aubrey held a 45-7 point lead at the half.
Aubrey’s defense continued to perform well in the second half, and the offense didn't slow down either. The Chaps carried their dominant lead through the final frame.
Aubrey plays Gainesville (1-4, 1-0) next Friday at home for the chance to take home another district win and extend its win streak to three games.
Van Alstyne 32, Krum 27
A tough loss for Krum continued the team's losing streak as it began district play.
The Bobcats played close against Van Alstyne, but failed to keep momentum going into the second half, which they began with a two-point deficit. A scoreless third quarter allowed Van Alstyne to increase its lead to 32-20. Krum snagged a pick-six in the fourth quarter to bring it to a five-point deficit, but ultimately could not muster more from there.
Next week is Krum’s bye before the team faces Sanger the following Friday.
Gainesville 17, Sanger 14
Sanger’s undefeated run came to an end after a hard-fought battle against Gainesville in both schools' first district matchup of the season.
The low-scoring game was tied 7-7 at halftime before a field goal in the third quarter made the difference for Gainesville as both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth.
Sanger (4-1, 0-1) plays Van Alstyne (2-3, 1-0) next Friday.
Paradise 62, Ponder 14
In their first district matchup of the season, the Lions failed to keep up with a strong Paradise offense.
The Panthers entered the half with a 41-7 lead, and Ponder (3-2, 0-1) only managed one more touchdown in the second half.
Ponder has a bye next week before facing off with Pilot Point (1-4, 0-1) on Oct. 7.
Whitesboro 58, Pilot Point 24
A Bearcat showdown ended with Pilot Point's fourth consecutive loss in a district matchup against Whitesboro.
The Whitesboro defense held Pilot Point to only a field goal in the first half as its offense lit up the scoreboard with 36 points.
Pilot Point was able to find the end zone twice in the third quarter with a 5-yard run from running back Gage Anderson and a catch from wide receiver Asten Kirby. The team continued to rack up points when quarterback Wyatt Smith found Kirby for another touchdown, making the score 51-24.
In the end, it was a classic case of too little, too late for Pilot Point as Whitesboro held out and leaned on its strong lead to take the win.
Pilot Point faces undefeated Paradise (5-0, 1-0) next Friday.