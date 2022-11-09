Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 2:49 pm
Braswell girls soccer senior Joslyn Marshall signs to play college soccer at Central Arkansas University Wednesday morning at Braswell High.
A plethora of Denton-area athletes signed to play college athletics Wednesday with the opening of the signing periods for all non-football collegiate sports.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down several of the signees below.
Jakob Holzer — Murray State College (OK) baseball
Ariana Carrington — Sam Houston State women's soccer
Willow Ingram — Jackson State women's soccer
Sydney Garrison — Tarleton State volleyball
Abby Hammett — Kennesaw State softball
Ronnie Johnson — Kennesaw State softball
Ava Dennis — Hardin-Simmons softball
Kylie Malone — North Central Texas College softball
Kaitlyn Summerville — Grayson College softball
Laynie Nortman — MidAmerica Nazarene softball
Lucy Davis — Pratt Community College softball
