The Guyer Lady Wildcats handled their business in Tuesday’s bout with Braswell, besting the Lady Bengals for a 59-40 victory.
It was all Lady Wildcats in the first half with 22 points in the first quarter plus 21 in the second quarter, giving them the 43-19 advantage at the break. Guyer’s offensive grinded to a halt in the second half, though, with just 16 total points.
Evie Goetz did her thing for Guyer on offense with a 27-point performance.
The Lady Wildcats improve to 10-4 this season and 3-0 in their district schedule. They will travel to Flower Mound Marcus next Tuesday.
Sanger 65, Anna 25
ANNA — Thanks to a phenomenal offensive effort, the Sanger Lady Indians completed their rout of Anna on Tuesday for a final score of 65-25.
The Lady Indians had their way with Anna early on, including 17 points in the first quarter and another 15 points in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 32-11. Sanger kept up the intensity in the second half with a 19-point third quarter and 14-point fourth.
Carly Schmucker led the offense for Sanger with 14 points while Lexi Martin put up 11 points of her own.
Sanger will return to the court next Tuesday on the road against Melissa with a 9-5 overall record and 2-1 district mark.
Lake Dallas 65, Justin Northwest 43
JUSTIN — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons continued their successful start to their district schedule on Tuesday, picking up their third district win over Justin Northwest 65-43.
Lake Dallas came out strong on offense with 22 points in the first quarter before slowing down to just 11 points in the second quarter as they held onto their 33-18 halftime lead. The Lady Falcons came right back in the third quarter with 18 points plus 14 more in the fourth quarter.
Jorja Elliot was a force on the court for Lake Dallas with 21 points. Camryn Richardson picked up 16 points as well.
Lake Dallas is now 11-4 this season and 3-0 in district and will host Birdville on Jan. 2.
Ryan 41, Denton 35
The Ryan Lady Raiders picked up a victory against crosstown rival Denton on Tuesday, dispatching them 41-35.
Ryan stumbled to just eight points in the first quarter before breaking out for 17 points in the second to take a 25-14 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders had just two points in the third quarter before getting back on track with 14 points in the fourth.
Kalen Birckbichler had 12 points for Ryan in the win while Janiah Allen had 11 points of her own.
Van Alstyne 43, Aubrey 42
VAN ALSTYNE — It was a tough loss for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals on the road at Van Alstyne on Tuesday afternoon, as they fell just short in the 43-42 loss.
Aubrey put up back-to-back quarters of 10 points to cling to just a 20-19 lead at the break. The Lady Chaps and Van Alstyne each had 10 points in the third quarter before Aubrey was outscored 14-12 in the fourth to seal the loss.
June Chatterley had nine points for the Lady Chaps with Rhianna Stevenson scoring eight points.
Following the loss, Aubrey is 5-5 overall but still a strong 3-1 in district matchups. The Lady Chaps will host Anna on Jan. 2.
Monday Ponder 93, Callisburg 30
CALLISBURG — It was complete and utter domination by the Ponder Lady Lions on Monday against Callisburg, as they cruised to a 93-30 blowout win.
Ponder was on fire out of the gate with 35 points in the first quarter and another 22 points in the second quarter for a 57-20 lead at the halfway point. The Lady Lions continued their success with 22 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth.
Tate Wells and Karly Ivy led the offensive onslaught with 24 points and 21 points, respectively.