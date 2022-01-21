It was another night, and another victory for Argyle on Friday night against Lake Worth as the Lady Eagles cruised to an 86-24 win.
From the jump, Argyle (27-0) outpaced Lake Worth offensively with a 19-point first quarter and a 27-point second quarter to lead 46-6 at the half.
Ashlin Crabtree led the way with 19 points and Madi Lumsden chipped in 17 points. In total, four different Lady Eagles reached double digits.
Ponder 71, Sadler S&S Consolidated 27
The Lady Lions dispatched Sadler S&S Consolidated on Friday behind an offensive onslaught led by Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard.
Wells racked up 20 points, though Ballard got the edge with 21 points of her own. Ponder (16-11, 9-0) jumped out to a 23-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, compiling quarters of 18, 19, and 11 points the rest of the way.
Lake Dallas 45, Colleyville Heritage 19
Lake Dallas put their defensive prowess to work against Colleyville Heritage by holding them to single-digit quarters the entirety of the matchup en route to victory.
The Lady Falcons (24-4, 9-0) led 23-6 at the break, which was more than plenty, but added on a 19-point third for good measure. Jorja Elliot finished with 11 points, while Bailey Broughton and Camryn Richardson each had eight points.
Sanger 61, Van Alstyne 42
Sanger used a 22-point second quarter to propel them to their 22nd overall win of the season against Van Alstyne on Friday.
Lexi Martin was sensational with 23 points for the Lady Indians (22-4, 7-0) in a game that saw their offense run into cold streaks. Outside of the big second quarter and a 17-point fourth, Sanger scored 22 points in the first and third combined.
Aubrey 50, Gainesville 15
The Lady Chaps continued their nice stretch of defensive play on Friday night against Gainesville, holding them to three quarters of just five points each and a shutout in the second quarter.
As for Aubrey (12-11, 6-2) a 20-point second quarter set the tone as they were led by Lexi Temple and Audrey Beaty with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Richland 39, Denton 30
A 16-point night was not enough for the Lady Broncos to pick up a win on the road Friday against Richland.
Each team stumbled out the gate in the first quarter with Richland leading 5-2 at its conclusion. However, Denton (12-16, 2-7) continued to struggle with a 5-point second quarter to Richland’s 13 points, although the Lady Broncos did outscore their opponent 23-21 in the second half.
Boys
Guyer downs Prosper
KyeRon Lindsay and Jace Wilson combined for 39 points to help Guyer continue its Class 6A district tear on Friday, a 60-54 win at Prosper.
The Wildcats (24-3, 6-0) finish the first half of district play undefeated.
Ryan falls again
Ryan dropped its second district game to a ranked foe in as many tries this week, falling to No. 16 Birdville 64-54 on the road Friday.
Jordan Ware scored 16 points to lead Ryan (12-8, 5-2) in a losing effort.
Aubrey runs past Gainesville
Carter May (15 points), Brandon West (14) and Zac Hamilton (10) scored in double figures to lead the Chaps to a 63-38 rout of Gainesville.
Aubrey improved to 15-11 and and 3-3 in in District 9-4A.
Ponder routs S&S Consolidated behind Long’s big night
Ponder (22-3, 7-0) took care of business in a less dramatic fashion on Friday against Sadler S&S Consolidated, a 68-30 win
Tyler Long paced the Lions offense with a 23-point effort. Hayes Hutcherson had 10 points with Clifton Cooper and Javien Gonzales each recording seven points. However, it was the stout defensive effort by Ponder to open the game that made the difference with the Lions forcing 13 straight stops against the Rams.