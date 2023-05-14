After three rounds of the high school softball playoffs, just two local teams remain alive heading into the regional semifinals.
Guyer kept its program record win streak and unbeaten season going this past week with its second straight one-game playoff win, this time over Plano West. Aubrey rolled to a series sweep of Venus, keeping its streak going of winning all five of its playoff games thus far by 10 or more runs.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down Guyer and Aubrey's matchups below.
Class 6A
Guyer (33-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (34-6)
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Guyer High; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Carroll Senior High; Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday at Argyle MS.
Class 4A
Aubrey (31-6-1) vs. Sulphur Springs (30-5)
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Princeton High; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Princeton; Game 3 (if needed): Time TBA Friday at Princeton.
