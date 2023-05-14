Guyer's Avery Jefferson
Buy Now

Guyer's 3rd base Avery Jefferson (1) catches a soft liner during their playoff game against Plano West at Coppell Baseball Complex Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Coppell, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

After three rounds of the high school softball playoffs, just two local teams remain alive heading into the regional semifinals.

Guyer kept its program record win streak and unbeaten season going this past week with its second straight one-game playoff win, this time over Plano West. Aubrey rolled to a series sweep of Venus, keeping its streak going of winning all five of its playoff games thus far by 10 or more runs.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags