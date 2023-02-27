Krum's Aaron Lira
Krum's Aaron Lira (3) drives the basket on Sanger's Jordyn Brown (5) during their bi-district round playoff game at Guyer High School Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Denton, Texas. The Bobcats are set to take on No. 25 Wichita Falls Hirschi Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A trio of area boys basketball teams have made it to the second week of the UIL playoffs, one win away from reaching their respective regional tournaments.

After area girls squads were all eliminated earlier than ever before this century, three boys teams have advanced at least one round further — Aubrey, Krum and Ponder. The Chaparrals are making their first Round 3 appearance in school history, while storied basketball programs Krum and Ponder are in familiar territory.

