Krum's Aaron Lira (3) drives the basket on Sanger's Jordyn Brown (5) during their bi-district round playoff game at Guyer High School Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Denton, Texas. The Bobcats are set to take on No. 25 Wichita Falls Hirschi Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.
A trio of area boys basketball teams have made it to the second week of the UIL playoffs, one win away from reaching their respective regional tournaments.
After area girls squads were all eliminated earlier than ever before this century, three boys teams have advanced at least one round further — Aubrey, Krum and Ponder. The Chaparrals are making their first Round 3 appearance in school history, while storied basketball programs Krum and Ponder are in familiar territory.
All three are set to face their third-round foes Tuesday, needing a win to reach Friday's regional semifinals. The regional championship games will be played Saturday before boys hoops season concludes with next week's state tournament.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the three area squads' regional quarterfinal round matchups below.
No. 14 Aubrey (29-6) vs. Van Alstyne (20-16)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Prosper Rock Hill High
Krum (25-11) vs. No. 25 Wichita Falls Hirschi (18-11)
7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mineral Wells High
No. 8 Ponder (31-5) vs. No. 1 Dallas Madison (24-13)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan High
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.