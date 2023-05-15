Argyle's Hunter Sandifer
Argyle's Hunter Sandifer celebrates after getting a hit during a nondistrict game against Guyer earlier this season. The Eagles and Wildcats are among three local baseball teams still standing after two rounds of the playoffs.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Three local baseball teams remain in the running with two rounds of the playoffs complete and the regional quarterfinals coming up this week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

