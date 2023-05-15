Argyle's Hunter Sandifer celebrates after getting a hit during a nondistrict game against Guyer earlier this season. The Eagles and Wildcats are among three local baseball teams still standing after two rounds of the playoffs.
Three local baseball teams remain in the running with two rounds of the playoffs complete and the regional quarterfinals coming up this week.
Guyer and Aubrey enter having swept their first two playoff series, finding ways to both win in blowouts and take tightly-contested affairs. Argyle, meanwhile, has now impressively rallied from dropping games in each of its first two series to take the pair in three games apiece.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down what comes next for each squad below.
Class 6A
Guyer (29-10) vs. Dallas Jesuit (24-11-4)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Guyer High; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Jesuit; Game 3 (if needed): Time TBD Saturday at Little Elm.
Class 5A
Argyle (28-8-2) vs. Burleson (25-6-1)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Aledo High; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo; Game 3 (if needed): 3 p.m. Saturday at Aledo.
Class 4A
Aubrey (20-12-2) vs. Van Alstyne (18-16)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper Rock Hill High; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.