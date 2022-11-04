Four area volleyball teams are alive after two rounds of playoff competition.
Krum and Sanger saw their seasons end Thursday and Ponder fell Friday, but Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey all advanced Friday night to join Liberty Christian, which was the lone winner Thursday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through the four area results from Friday night along with third-round foes for the three victorious squads.
No. 2 Guyer 3, No. 1 Arlington Martin 0
The Lady Wildcats knocked off Arlington Martin in three sets Friday for their second straight sweep of the playoffs. They won the first and third sets 25-19 with a dominant 25-8 second-set victory in between.
Guyer (23-11) is set to take on Highland Park (42-2) — the No. 1-ranked Class 6A team in the state by TGCA's poll — in next week's regional quarterfinals.
No. 4 Argyle 3, No. 2 Aledo 1
The Lady Eagles pulled off a second straight upset with a four-set victory over Aledo. They previously upset No. 1-seed Midlothian (37-5) in the first round of the playoffs.
After dropping a competitive first set 25-23, Argyle took the next three in a row by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-17.
Camryn Heiser led the attack with 14 kills on an uber-efficient .765 hitting percentage along with five blocks. Jordyn Moore added a triple-double with 13 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs. Piper Mickenheim chipped in a team-leading 38 digs among a host of other key players.
Argyle (32-15) advanced to a rematch with district foe Colleyville Heritage (38-7) in next week's regional quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles lost the teams' two regular season meetings, falling in five sets on Sept. 16 and four Oct. 11.
No. 1 Aubrey 3, No. 2 Alvarado 0
The Lady Chaparrals picked up their second straight sweep of the playoffs in knocking off Alvarado.
Aubrey (35-9) advanced to take on district foe and fourth-seed Frisco Panther Creek (14-23) in next week's regional quarterfinals. The Lady Chaps swept both of the teams' regular season meetings.
Gunter 3, Ponder 0
Two years and three days after being swept by Gunter in the area round of the playoffs, the Lady Lions suffered the same fate once again. They dropped the first set 25-15 before losing the next two 25-13 and 25-10.
Ponder (30-16) wrapped up a strong season where it shared the District 10-3A title with Boyd and won its first-round playoff match with a sweep of Newman International Academy Cedar Hill.