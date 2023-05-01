Argyle's JC Davis
Argyle's JC Davis makes a diving throw during a game earlier this season. Davis and the Eagles are among eight area UIL teams set to open the playoffs this week.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

With district play and tiebreaker tournaments complete, the baseball playoffs are set to start this week.

Eight local UIL teams have punched their tickets to the postseason after strong regular season showings. Guyer led the way as the area's lone outright district champion, while Argyle has been the area's highest state-ranked throughout the season.

