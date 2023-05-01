With district play and tiebreaker tournaments complete, the baseball playoffs are set to start this week.
Eight local UIL teams have punched their tickets to the postseason after strong regular season showings. Guyer led the way as the area's lone outright district champion, while Argyle has been the area's highest state-ranked throughout the season.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down pertinent info for local teams' first-round playoff bouts below.
Class 6A
No. 1-seed Guyer (25-9) vs. No. 4-seed Coppell (17-11-1)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Guyer High; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell High; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Ryan High.
Class 5A
No. 3-seed Ryan (14-14-1) vs. No. 2-seed Burleson (21-6-1)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Burleson High; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ryan High; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High.
No. 2-seed Argyle (24-6-2) vs. No. 3-seed Midlothian (12-10)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Argyle High; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian High; Game 3 (if needed): Noon Saturday, location TBD.
Class 4A
No. 2-seed Aubrey (15-12-2) vs. No. 3-seed Dallas Carter (8-12)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton Ranchview High; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ranchview; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Ranchview.
No. 2-seed Sanger (20-13) vs. No. 3-seed Krum (15-14)
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper Rock Hill High; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill; Game 3 (if needed): Time TBD Saturday at Rock Hill.
Class 3A
No. 4-seed Pilot Point vs. No. 1-seed Scurry-Rosser
Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Richardson High; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Richardson High; Game 3 (if needed): To follow Game 2.