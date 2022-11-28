Two Denton-area squads came out with wins in the regional semifinal round of the high school football playoffs as one saw its season come to a close.
Guyer and Argyle prevailed in high-scoring affairs over a pair of state-ranked opponents to advance to their respective regional championship games. Aubrey lost its third-round showdown with Texarkana Pleasant Grove as its season came to a close.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down key takeaways from all three teams' Week 14 showings below.
Another shootout goes in Guyer's favor
After coasting to a comfortable 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus in Round 1, the Wildcats' last two playoff games have seen quite a bit more back-and-forth.
Two weeks ago, Guyer (13-0) knocked off previously undefeated Highland Park (11-1) as quarterback Jackson Arnold accounted for six of the team's nine touchdowns in a 63-42 victory. Then last Saturday, the Wildcats beat Trophy Club Byron Nelson 59-41 behind 520 yards of total offense, including 358 on the ground.
Both wins required a second-half surge to pull away for good, though. Guyer scored 28 unanswered points after being tied 28-28 at halftime against the Scots. It also turned a 31-28 lead midway through the third quarter into a 45-28 edge with a pair of key touchdowns to knock off the Bobcats.
Heading into perhaps their toughest test of the season yet, the Wildcats face off with a Southlake Carroll (13-0) team that has scored 49.2 points per game this season while allowing just 13.2 per game.
Building on their offensive success while shoring up the defensive side a bit will be key to finding success against the Dragons.
Argyle staves off Grapevine for season sweep
A week after posting a single touchdown in their victory over Wichita Falls Rider, the Eagles found quite a bit more offense against the Mustangs.
Argyle (13-0) came away with a 44-27 win in the teams' second meeting this season, having also knocked off Grapevine (11-2) during nondistrict play by a score of 31-15. While the Eagles' streak of not allowing a point in the playoffs ended, their offense came to life with a balanced 423-yard performance.
Consistency in the passing game remains a concern given some of Argyle's struggles in that area throughout the season. Still, quarterback John Gailey made plays as needed in completing 8 of 14 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.
Running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris chipped in as usual, too, to lead a much-improved offensive showing.
Building on that performance will be key against an Abilene Wylie (10-3) team whose record is a bit deceiving. The Bulldogs lost one-score games to a pair of quality teams in Stephenville (9-3) and Lubbock Cooper (9-3), along with a third narrow loss to San Angelo Central (5-6).
In those defeats, Wylie allowed an average of 50.7 points per game compared to just 18.2 in their 10 wins. Scoring plenty of points certainly does not hurt any week, but another strong showing on the offensive side may be needed from the Eagles in their regional final showdown.
Early deficit too much for Aubrey to surmount
The Chaparrals found themselves behind early and could not overcome an early deficit as they fell 37-14 to Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Heading into the contest on a nine-game win streak, Aubrey (10-3) saw some early miscues turn costly in quickly falling behind the Hawks.
After coming up with a key defensive stop, the Chaps failed to field a punt that rolled all the way to their own 1-yard line. After going three-and-out, their punt attempt from the end zone went into one of the upbacks and the punter fell on it for a safety, setting Pleasant Grove up to score a touchdown after the ensuing kickoff and lead 16-0.
Despite its best efforts, Aubrey could not rally all the way back from there as the Hawks kept the game at arm's length the rest of the way.
The loss ended a season that added to one of the Chaps' strongest three-year runs in program history. They have posted a 33-7 record over the last three seasons with two regional semifinal appearances in 2020 and 2022 along with the deepest playoff run in program history to last year's regional final.
Aubrey will look to carry that momentum into 2022 despite losing several key pieces on both sides of the ball.