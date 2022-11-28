Two Denton-area squads came out with wins in the regional semifinal round of the high school football playoffs as one saw its season come to a close.

Guyer and Argyle prevailed in high-scoring affairs over a pair of state-ranked opponents to advance to their respective regional championship games. Aubrey lost its third-round showdown with Texarkana Pleasant Grove as its season came to a close.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you