Eleven weeks of the high school football season have come and gone, bringing with them plenty of memorable matchups and surprising storylines.
When all the smoke dissipated from the final week of games, seven of the 11 Denton-area UIL teams made the playoffs with four missing out. Some head into the postseason among the favorites to make deep runs while others enter as underdogs.
Ahead of those pivotal matchups, the Denton Record-Chronicle takes a brief look back on all 11 teams' regular season showings.
Small margin for error in 5-6A bites Bengals
It's no secret the margins for error can be small in high school football, particularly in the gauntlet that is District 5-6A. That reality left Braswell one win short of the playoffs each of the last two seasons and hungry to break through for a playoff spot this fall.
The Bengals (3-7, 1-6) lost narrow games to Prosper Rock Hill (50-49), McKinney (60-51) and Little Elm (29-28), results that kept them well out of contention. Win that McKinney game along with at least one of the others, and the Bengals could have been well-positioned for their second playoff appearance in program history.
Hypotheticals are just that, though, and Braswell ultimately could not accomplish quite enough to reach its goal. The Bengals will look to break through for their first 6A playoff appearance next fall.
Guyer well-positioned for deep postseason run
With all the victories the Wildcats have racked up over the last three years, one of the few accolades to elude them is an outright district championship.
Guyer (10-0, 7-0) has been to two state championship games and the state semifinals over the last three seasons as one of the area's annual contenders. It had not won an outright district championship since 2014, though, coming up just behind perennial power Allen each of the last two years.
This fall, the Wildcats surmounted the Eagles with a dominant 49-7 victory and later locked up the outright 5-6A title. Now, they set sights on breaking through for a state championship after their recent run of near misses.
Late surge leaves Ryan with plenty to play for
Speaking of 2014, the year also holds significance for how the Raiders' regular season played out.
That '14 season was the last time Ryan (6-3, 6-2) lost a district game before dropping a pair this fall. It was also the last season where the Raiders lost more than two games until falling in three so far this fall.
It's made for what can be accurately characterized as a down year for a program that's made losing a rarity over the last several years. Despite tough defeats to New Braunfels, Burleson Centennial and Aledo, Ryan was able to finish the regular season strong with victories over Fort Worth Brewer and Justin Northwest to clinch District 3-5A DI's third seed for the playoffs.
The Raiders will need to pull off at least an upset or two to continue their streak of advancing to at least the regional final round of the playoffs every year since 2014.
Improved Broncos narrowly miss playoffs
At halftime of its Week 11 contest with Lake Dallas, Denton High was in position to do something it had not accomplished in a long time.
The Broncos (4-6, 2-4) led the Falcons 14-10, needing only to hang on for victory to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. Denton surrendered 21 unanswered points in the second half, though, as it fell behind and never recovered in losing 31-14.
It marked the end of the Broncos' season and with it, the conclusion of star running back Coco Brown's high school career. The Sam Houston State pledge ranked second among all 5A Dallas-area running backs with 1,819 rushing yards, racking up 257 carries and 23 touchdowns as the focal point of Denton's offense.
Brown was a key piece of the Broncos' resurgent 2022 campaign, leaving questions about where offensive production will come from next fall.
Class 5A struggles to slow Argyle down
In moving up to Class 5A this season, it was unclear just how quickly the Eagles could make the adjustment to a larger classification and perhaps tougher competition.
So far, Argyle (10-0, 6-0) has passed every test it's faced and holds the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A Division II as a result. It knocked off three preseason top 15 teams — Melissa, Grapevine and Lucas Lovejoy — over the first three weeks of the season, then ran through district play unblemished.
Postseason success is the ultimate measuring stick for the Eagles, though. They will enter their first 5A-DII postseason appearance with a target on their backs and a point to prove.
Late skid fails to fully derail Falcons
Heading into its Week 7 matchup with the aforementioned Eagles, Lake Dallas was 6-0 and riding high off its best start since 2007.
Things fell back down to Earth a bit after the Falcons (7-3, 3-3) lost that matchup with Argyle before dropping close contests against against Frisco Emerson and Frisco Independence. Those results took it from district title contender to fighting for a playoff spot in the regular season's final week.
Even after the first half against Denton, those prospects did not look great, but Lake Dallas rode a second-half surge to a 31-14 victory and its first playoff berth since 2018. The Falcons look to upset Grapevine in their bi-district round matchup Thursday.
Aubrey admirably adjusts to key injury
Three weeks into the 2022 season, the early returns did not look great for the Chaparrals.
They had lost star running back Braylon Colgrove — who posted 2,129 yards and 31 touchdowns on 10 yards a carry last fall — to a season-ending injury in a narrow Week 1 win. Over the next two weeks, Aubrey (8-2, 6-0) dropped a heartbreaker to Anna and fell to Arlington Seguin to sit at 1-2 through three games.
The Chaps rallied to win seven straight games from there, though, locking up their district title by Week 9. Aubrey enters the postseason looking to build on last year's deepest-ever playoff run to the regional finals as the No. 10-ranked team in all of 4A-DII.
Late loss denies improved Krum team
For much of the 2022 season, the Bobcats looked like much the same team that had not won a district game since 2016.
A narrow 21-19 win over Burkburnett represented their lone win through the first seven games. Back-to-back victories over Farmersville and Bridgeport broke that winless streak in district, though, and set Krum (3-7, 2-4) up with a chance to make the playoffs if it beat Gainesville by six or more points in the final week of the regular season.
Falling behind big early left the Bobcats too big a deficit to surmount in a 41-31 loss to the Leopards that ended a late playoff push. Time will tell how well Krum can build on that momentum in 2022.
Indians make playoffs despite district struggles
After rolling to four wins over its nondistrict foes, the sky seemed to be the limit for Sanger as it headed into district play.
A surprising loss to Gainesville followed by a blowout defeat against Van Alstyne quickly ended the Indians' streak and put them behind the eight-ball early in district play. Winning three of the last four helped Sanger (7-3, 3-3) clinch its third consecutive playoff berth as the Indians' offense delivered with 116 combined points over the last two contests.
Next up is a first-round matchup with No. 1-seed Caddo Mills (10-0) as Sanger looks to break its streak of first-round losses the last two years.
Amid tough year, Pilot Point's streak survives
Although a slow start to the season threatened to derail the Bearcats' postseason streak, they found ways to win just enough to squeak into the playoffs.
After winning its season opener against Callisburg, Pilot Point (3-7, 2-4) dropped five consecutive games and started district play 0-2. Wins over Ponder and Peaster in two of the next three weeks proved just enough to see the Bearcats into the playoffs and extend their streak of postseason berths to six years in a row.
Entering the playoffs as a No. 4-seed, Pilot Point drew District 3-3A DI champion Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3, 5-0) in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Ponder's playoff-less stretch continues
Since making the playoffs as a fourth seed in 2016, the Lions have been unable to make a return to the postseason.
A promising 3-0 start to the 2022 campaign showed signs that stretch might come to an end this fall, but a rough patch in district play ultimately made the difference. Ponder (3-7, 0-6) struggled defensively throughout the season in surrendering 55.7 points per game and dropped one-score games to Pilot Point and Boyd where one stop could have made the difference.
The Lions will look to break their stretch of six consecutive seasons without a playoff berth next fall.