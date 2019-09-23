Six hundred and eighty-seven days.
That is how much time passed between Nov. 3, 2017, and Sept. 20, 2019. In that span, the Sanger Indians lost 15 straight games, including an 0-10 campaign in 2018.
But last Friday, in dramatic fashion, Sanger finally snapped its losing skid. After trailing 31-7 at halftime, the Indians stormed back to take down Mineral Wells 50-38.
"It's giant," Sanger coach Rocky Smart said on Monday morning. "Our kids have been doing everything right since I've been here and even before. For these seniors to get a win — they haven't won since Game 8 of their sophomore year, if they were on varsity that year.
"For them to stick with it and keep working hard — it was really awesome for the team and the community to get back to winning."
While the victory gave Sanger a jolt of confidence, it also embodied unwavering perseverance. The Indians suffered some lopsided losses over the past two years, but as Smart described, Sanger's players never gave up.
A fitting testament for the Indians, especially trailing 31-7 at halftime last week.
Sanger outscored Mineral Wells 43-7 in the second half behind a dominant rushing performance. The Indians' offensive line, consisting of Braden Harris, Ethan Lance, Ben Rainey, CJ Oldaker, Qualynn Burkes and Morgan Bowland, paved the way for three 100-yard rushers.
Jacob Campbell ran for 125 yards and a touchdown. Tallyn Welborn scampered for 121 yards and three scores, while Rylan Smart added 100 yards and a touchdown.
Those performances, along with many others, were key for Denton-area teams picking up wins last week. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle's Game Changers from Week 4.
Greyson Thompson, QB, Braswell
Thompson completed 31 of his 43 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns, leading Braswell to its first road win in program history. The Bengals routed Frisco Memorial 56-27 and piled up 656 yards of total offense in the process. Thompson spread the ball around to eight different receivers and completed 72.1% of his passes. Braswell improved to 2-2 with the victory and 1-1 in District 7-5A Division II. Thompson has now thrown for 1,295 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games.
Billy Bowman Jr., WR, Ryan
Bowman hauled in five catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns as Ryan shellacked West Mesquite 63-7 last week. The senior scored on receptions of 24, 48 and 40 yards as the Raiders racked up 565 yards of total offense. Defensively, Bowman made two tackles and also broke up a pass from his safety spot. Ryan has now won 43 straight regular season games dating back to 2014.
Terrance Clark, RB, Ponder
Clark had a monster game in Ponder's 41-7 win over S&S Consolidated, gashing the Rams for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. The Lions totaled 426 yards, with 321 coming on the ground. Clark scored the Lions' first two touchdowns on the game, finding the end zone on runs of nine and 11 yards. His final touchdown came in the fourth quarter when he broke off a 58-yard run, extending his yards per carry average to 11.3.
Nathan Greek, QB, Liberty Christian
Greek accounted for three of Liberty Christian's four touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to Plano Prestonwood Christian, throwing for two and running for one. Through the air, Greek was 17-of-31 for 116 yards. He added 17 yards and two scores on the ground. Greek was the Warriors' primary source of offense in Week 4, responsible for 133 of Liberty Christian's 179 total yards.
Chase Taylor, QB, Ponder
Taylor combined to run and throw for 196 yards and three touchdowns, forming an effecting 1-2 punch with Clark in Ponder's backfield. Taylor tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass and also found pay dirt on runs of 30 and 17 yards. The Lions got back to .500 and improved to 2-2 with the win. Ponder opens District 4-3A Division I play on Friday against Boyd.