It goes without saying that the past four months have been unprecedented for high school athletics.
After waiting virtually all summer to find out whether there would even be a fall sports season, teams eventually got the go-ahead at the end of July. But the clearance from the UIL came with a plethora of rules, restrictions and guidelines.
Stipulations like capacity limits, masks and sanitization soon became the norm for players and coaches, who were also tasked with winning football games. As we have seen with the NFL and NCAA, the task has been daunting even for the most qualified and compensated figures in sports.
Yet, somehow and some way, high school football teams have found a way to not just make it work, but continue a string of excellence.
And in particular, two Denton-area schools have risen to the top.
Argyle and Pilot Point will both compete for region championships this week. The Bearcats will take on Tuscola Jim Ned at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tarleton State University in the Class 3A Division I Region I final.
The Eagles, meanwhile, will play Paris in the Class 4A Division I Region II final at 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Argyle and Pilot Point’s successes would be cause for celebration during any year — but in the midst of a global pandemic, it is a feat that is worthy of anyone’s admiration.
“I am overjoyed with the kind of success that we’re experiencing,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “We have great team leadership. Our athletes are senior players, captains and are leading the team. They are supporting the coaching staff’s vision of everything that we are wanting to do.
“Right now, I’m not aware of anybody out gallivanting around not wearing their masks, going to parties or those kind of things. They’re saying no to these things so they can say yes to this football team.”
Those sacrifices that Rodgers alluded to are what has made this high school football season possible.
Without the compliance from not only student-athletes, but also coaches, parents and the community, Argyle and Pilot Point would not be in the position they are right now — three wins away from a state title.
For the Eagles, that journey has meant winning their 12th consecutive district title while vanquishing some past demons. Argyle (13-0) knocked off longtime foe Waco La Vega last Friday, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs the past two years.
For Pilot Point (10-3), getting back to the region final for the second year in a row has not been without its challenges, either. The Bearcats had to overcome an injury to starting quarterback Max Hollar that forced him to miss three regular-season games.
But the Bearcats have hit their stride now, winning each of their three playoff games in convincing fashion.
Pilot Point has outscored opponents 153-56 so far in the postseason, a run that has the Bearcats on the cusp of advancing to their first state semifinal since winning the state title in 2009.
“You just need to be thankful every day for what you have,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said two weeks ago before the Bearcats’ area-round game against Shallowater. “It can be taken away, not just with what life can bring, but especially COVID-19, and things like that. Enjoy every moment, because when you get out of high school and college, it’s a reality check. It’s a swift kick in the seat.
“Just enjoy this game, because a lot of people don’t get to do what we do here in Texas with high school football.”
Of course, that might be the understatement of the year.
There are few things in the country that compare to the grandeur of Texas high school football.
And even this year — amid all the uncertainty — Argyle and Pilot Point have proven there isn’t much that can slow them down.