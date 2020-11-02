It would have been almost a foregone conclusion had Guyer opted to fold tent and bail on its game against Prosper last week.
Trailing 17-7 in the third quarter, the Wildcats were already without leading receiver Grayson O’Bara and Florida State commit Jordan Eubanks on defense.
Guyer’s back was against the wall in a hostile environment on the road. And to make matters worse, the Wildcats were without their band and drill team.
Even Guyer’s fans were seated away from their usual location behind the bench.
“Look at the setting tonight,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said Friday after the game. “We don’t have a band or drill team. It’s hard to generate your own juice. Even in this stadium, we didn’t have our fans [behind the bench]. It made it feel like we were playing in front of nobody.
“For our kids to have the resiliency they had — they kept grinding and didn’t give up, even when it looked bleak at 17-7. I’m unbelievably proud of them for that.”
What transpired over the next half-hour was a testament to Guyer’s resiliency and never-say-die attitude, something that has been the backbone of the Wildcats’ championship culture over the years.
And you don’t have to look far for proof.
Just last season in the second round of the playoffs, Guyer trailed Cedar Hill 41-14 in the second half before mounting an improbable rally fueled by three onside kicks.
There are plenty of faces still around from that team, including quarterback Eli Stowers, who was the catalyst behind the Wildcats’ latest rally.
Stowers accounted for 231 of Guyer’s 305 total yards, including all three of its touchdowns.
And, with the game on the line, the Texas A&M commit scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired to send the Wildcats home victorious.
Stowers may have stolen the headlines after the game, but make no mistake about it, Guyer’s latest comeback last week took a complete team effort.
It also took a whole lot of moxie — something the Wildcats know a thing or two about.
“They had every reason to fold it up and start pointing fingers — this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault, whatever. And they didn’t do it,” Webb said. “They just kept grinding.”
But Guyer wasn’t the only team in the Denton area that flashed its fortitude or had a player make his mark with a standout performance.
Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 10 in Class 4A and under and Week 6 in Class 5A and 6A.
Seth Henigan, QB, Ryan
Henigan was incredibly efficient in Ryan’s 68-28 rout of Frisco Centennial last week. The Memphis commit completed 12 of 14 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns — all of which came in the first half. Henigan connected with Michael Davis for a 31-yard score and also hit Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman Jr. on a 67-yard touchdown. Henigan’s performance helped Ryan extend its regular-season winning streak to 55 games.
Eli Stowers, QB, Guyer
Stowers was instrumental in Guyer’s 24-23 win over Prosper and scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired. The Texas A&M commit threw for 181 yards and added 50 yards and three scores on the ground. His final contribution came with Guyer trailing 23-17 with two seconds left. Stowers took the snap and bulldozed his way into the end zone from just over a yard out, giving the Wildcats a key District 5-6A victory.
Tito Byce, RB, Argyle
Byce carried only 10 times in Argyle’s 48-7 win over Kaufman, but the senior made the most of his opportunities. The Eagles’ running back scored three times and racked up 61 yards, finding the end zone on runs of 5, 11 and 14 yards. Argyle improved to 9-0 with the victory.
Braylon Colgrove, RB, Aubrey
Colgrove ran wild in Aubrey’s 69-14 win over Krum, gashing the Bobcats’ defense to the tune of 168 yards and three touchdowns. The Chaparrals’ workhorse helped Aubrey improve to 8-1 on the season while also clinching a share of the District 4-4A Division II title in the process.
Max Hollar, QB, Pilot Point
Pilot Point picked up arguably its biggest win of the season in a 52-14 thrashing of Boyd, and quarterback Max Hollar was a major reason why. Hollar completed 8-of-15 passes for 152 yards and two scores. He threw touchdowns to Jay Cox and Avery Smith. On the ground, Hollar scampered for another 126 yards and two touchdowns, pacing the Bearcats’ dominant offensive outing.
Terrance Clark, RB, Ponder
Clark carried 20 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Ponder’s narrow 28-21 loss to Bowie. The Lions’ running back also scored a two-point conversion. Defensively, Clark made 11 tackles.