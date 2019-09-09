After rallying to take down Cedar Hill on Saturday, Guyer coach John Walsh was asked if the Wildcats have been trying to make a statement early this season.
In Week 1, Guyer knocked off defending Class 5A Division II champion Aledo on the road. The Wildcats followed that up by beating the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase.
As a result, Guyer is off to its best start in 10 years, sitting at 2-0 and No. 7 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 6A poll
“We’re really not trying to give a statement,” Walsh explained after Saturday’s win. “Well, we are. [We’re trying to make] a statement in our own house. We don’t care what everyone thinks.”
Regardless of whether the Wildcats have been actively trying to send a message to the rest of the state, Guyer has done just that.
With consecutive wins against championship contenders, the Wildcats have shown they are back in full force.
But they aren’t the only Denton-area team that has sent shockwaves through the high school football scene.
Argyle went into Waco last Friday and made a statement of its own. Behind a 206-yard, three-touchdown performance from running back Tito Byce, the Eagles beat defending Class 4A Division I champion La Vega 49-35.
The win was a measure of revenge for Argyle, which was knocked out of the playoffs by the Pirates in the regional final last year. More importantly, though, the entire state took notice of the Eagles’ dominance, as Argyle rose to No. 1 in the latest DCTF 4A poll.
These victories, plus several others in the Denton area, would not have been possible without numerous standout performances. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 2.
Kaedric Cobbs, RB, Guyer
Through his first two games, Cobbs has piled up 437 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry and 218.5 yards per game. The Wildcats’ workhorse had another monster outing against Cedar Hill, stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 217 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Cobbs’ final score with 15 seconds left was the game-winner, as Guyer rallied to beat the Longhorns 40-36.
Tito Byce, RB, Argyle
Byce ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns as Argyle avenged its 2018 season-ending loss, toppling defending Class 4A champion Waco La Vega 49-35. The Eagles’ offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, with the ground game doing most of the damage. The 49 points was the most the Pirates have given up since a 46-39 loss to Carthage in the 2017 state semifinal.
Emani Bailey, RB, Ryan
Ryan's offense struggled at times in a defensive battle with Keller Fossil Ridge, but Bailey was a bright spot for the Raiders. The Louisiana-Lafayette commit ran for 155 yards and a touchdown as Ryan shut out the Panthers 24-0. Bailey accounted for 64.3 percent of the Raiders' 241 total yards, helping extend Ryan's regular season winning streak to 42 games.
Max Hollar, QB, Pilot Point
With starting quarterback Jacob Pitts sidelined with a shoulder injury, junior Max Hollar took the reins and guided Pilot Point to a 25-0 win over Krum. Hollar ran for a game-high 158 yards and also threw for a touchdown. Hollar may be forced to direct the offense again this week if Pitts is unable to go. The Bearcats take on rival Aubrey on Friday.
Martavious Hill, RB, Aubrey
Hill only ran for 44 yards, but his two touchdowns proved to be the difference in Aubrey's 21-7 win over Whitesboro. His first score came from eight yards out and gave the Chaparrals a 7-0 lead. Hill's last touchdown, a four-yard run, came with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter and sealed the victory.