Week 1 of the high school football season always seem to provide a bag of mixed results, with some teams excelling and others falling flat.
This could have especially been the case last Friday, as Class 4A and under teams began a season in the midst of a global pandemic.
But it wasn’t.
All six Denton-area teams kicked off their 2020 campaigns with victories, as Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger, Ponder and Pilot Point all picked up wins. And for some, it was a historic night.
In the case of Krum, the Bobcats had not won a game in nearly three years.
Sept. 22, 2017, was the last time the Bobcats had gotten into the win column, and over the past three seasons, they went a combined 1-29.
But in Robby Clark’s second year as head coach, Krum was determined to change the narrative. The Bobcats throttled Paris North Lamar 49-20, getting a much-needed win.
At Sanger, the Indians matched their win total from a season ago by beating Clifton 25-14. Tallyn Wellborn ran for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Ponder, meanwhile, finished off a wild game by toppling Valley View — a Class 2A Division II semifinalist in 2019 — 43-34. Pilot Point also took down a notorious contender, beating Oklahoma powerhouse Plainview 30-20.
Then there were Argyle and Aubrey, which dominated in their respective debuts.
CJ Rogers threw for five first-half touchdowns in his first start under center as the Eagles thrashed Decatur 56-9. Aubrey was equally as impressive, manhandling Burkburnett 55-7 behind 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Braylon Colgrove.
When the dust finally settled on the first week of the season, Denton-area teams were a perfect 6-0.
These performances listed above, plus several others, were major reasons why. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 1.
CJ Rogers, QB, Argyle
Rogers racked up 187 yards and five touchdowns by halftime, connecting with four different receivers in the process. In his first start for the Eagles after replacing Bo Hogeboom, Rogers completed an efficient 78.6% of his passes. Argyle led 42-3 at halftime and outgained Decatur 416-11 en route to the 56-9 victory.
Chase Taylor, QB, Ponder
Taylor was an impact player for the Lions on both sides of the ball in their 43-34 win over Valley View. The senior ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and also punched in a key 2-point conversion. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry. Defensively, Taylor racked up six solo tackles and one sack.
Trey Cook, RB, Krum
Cook ran for three touchdowns as Krum picked up its first win in nearly three years. The Bobcats knocked off Paris North Lamar 49-20 and scored at least one touchdown in every quarter. Behind Cook’s explosive offensive performance, Krum won its first game since Sept. 22, 2017.
Max Hollar, QB, Pilot Point
After taking over for starter Jacob Pitts, who led the Bearcats to the region final last year, Hollar stepped up in a big way. Pilot Point’s signal caller finished 9-for-17 through the air, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, as the Bearcats toppled Plainview (Okla.) 30-20.
Braylon Colgrove, RB, Aubrey
The Chaparrals rolled up 658 total yards and 484 on the ground in their rout of Burkburnett, and Colgrove was the catalyst behind it. Aubrey’s running back led the way with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 18 and 59 yards, with his longest breakaway score putting the Chaparrals up 28-0 early in the second quarter.