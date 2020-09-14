Normally, after just three weeks, it is difficult to gauge just how successful a team (or teams) will be.
Not only is there a limited sample size, but teams also may not have jelled completely.
That has not been the case for a majority of Denton-area schools.
Through three games, Argyle, Aubrey and Sanger have emerged as contenders, whether it be for a state title, district title or playoff berth.
The Eagles have been nearly flawless during their 3-0 start, knocking off Decatur, Texarkana Pleasant Grove and most recently Celina. All three of those opponents were ranked at the time Argyle beat them.
This week, the No. 1-ranked Eagles have a chance to punctuate their nondistrict schedule by hosting Waco La Vega. The Pirates have sent Argyle home in the region final each of the last two seasons, but a win for the Eagles on Friday night would solidify them as the odds-on favorite to take home the Class 4A Division I crown.
But Argyle is not the only team in the area that has gotten the attention of the high school football world.
Aubrey and Sanger have also started the season 3-0.
For the Chaparrals, it is their best start in a decade. Aubrey throttled Kaufman 52-21 last week, and the Chaps did so on short notice after their original game against Gainesville was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test at Gainesville.
Aubrey is averaging 44.3 points through three games, and its rushing attack racked up 514 yards in the win. The Chaparrals’ mixture of a punishing ground game coupled with a smothering defense should have Aubrey in the thick of the District 4-4A Division II title conversations.
For the Indians, their 3-0 start has been a testament to their efforts in rebuilding. Sanger entered this season having won just one game over the past two years.
Now, the Indians have surpassed their win total from the last two seasons in just three weeks. And in the process, Sanger has solidified itself as a contender in 4-4A Division II.
Ponder and Pilot Point have also started the season strong, as the Lions moved to 2-1 with a 53-14 rout of Nocona. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 2-0 entering this week’s game against defending Class 3A Division II champion Gunter.
These hot starts to the season would not be possible without several standout performances. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 3.
CJ Rogers, QB, Argyle
All CJ Rogers has done in his first three starts is throw for 711 yards and 13 touchdowns against no interceptions, while adding two touchdowns on the ground. In Argyle’s win over Celina last Friday, Rogers accounted for five total touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in the Eagles’ 35-21 win over their longtime rival. Rogers threw for 213 yards in the victory, and through three weeks, he’s completed an efficient 67.2% of his passes.
Braylon Colgrove, RB, Aubrey
Colgrove ran wild in the Chaparrals’ 52-21 victory over Kaufman, scampering for 177 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. Colgrove averaged 17.7 yards per carry in the victory. Through three games, he has tallied 365 yards and five sores, helping Aubrey start the season 3-0.
Tallyn Welborn, RB, Sanger
Welborn makes an appearance on this list for the second-straight week — and for good reason. The senior ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indians past Howe 35-8. With the win, Sanger improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. In three games, Sanger’s workhorse has put together a staggering total of 523 yards and eight touchdowns.
Terrance Clark, RB, Ponder
Clark ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Lions’ 53-14 win over Nocona. The Lions’ explosive running back averaged 11 yards per carry, propelling Ponder to a 2-1 start. After three games, Clark has rushed for 479 yards and seven touchdowns, with his longest run coming from 80 yards out.