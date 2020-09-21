Already leading No. 2 Waco La Vega 14-0 last Friday night, Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers stepped up in the pocket and uncorked a deep ball.
Cash Jones had a step on his defender, and Rogers’ pass hit him in stride as Jones strolled untouched into the end zone for 42-yard touchdown.
The score extended Argyle’s lead to 21-0. It also showed the Eagles are capable of scoring from anywhere on the field — at any time and against anyone.
If Argyle’s first three nondistrict games hadn’t proven that, the Eagles left no doubt against La Vega. Which, by the way, is the team that knocked Argyle out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons.
Through the first month of the season, the Eagles are 4-0. They have outscored their opponents 178-78, winning each game by at least two possessions.
But it’s how the Eagles have gotten to this point that has been even more impressive.
Argyle throttled then-No. 10 Decatur in the season opener. The Eagles then went on the road and beat defending Class 4A Division II champion Pleasant Grove before taking down longtime rival Celina.
Last week’s 35-7 victory over La Vega was merely an encore performance.
And, perhaps, a message to the rest of the state.
Because through the first four games of the season, there is no denying that Argyle is the team to beat in 4A Division I.
But the Eagles are not the only Denton-area team that have started the season on a roll. Aubrey and Sanger are also undefeated at 4-0.
These performances would not be possible without a host of standout efforts from several players. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 4.
Cash Walker, WR, Argyle
Walker made the most of his two receptions against La Vega, hauling both in for touchdowns. His first score came on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. Quarterback CJ Rogers rolled out and hit Walker near the pylon to put the Eagles up 7-0. His next catch came just before halftime, when he got separation against the La Vega defensive back and reeled in a 42-yard post route for the touchdown. That score gave Argyle a commanding 21-0 lead.
Creed Carter, LB, Sanger
Carter made 16 total tackles in Sanger’s thrilling 27-26 win over Canton. The Indians stopped the Eagles on a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve their undefeated record. In addition to his 16 total tackles, Carter also made two tackles for loss, as Sanger held Canton to 341 yards.
Jacob Holder, WR, Aubrey
Holder led the Chaparrals’ receiving corps in a 49-20 win over Terrell, catching five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Holder averaged 15.2 yards per reception and also had a 37-yard catch in the victory, which moved Aubrey to 4-0 on the year.
Max Hollar, QB, Pilot Point
Hollar was a force for Pilot Point on both sides of the ball in their 30-14 loss to defending Class 3A Division II champion Gunter. At quarterback, Hollar threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 39 yards on the ground. Defensively, Hollar was second on the team with 12 total tackles.
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.