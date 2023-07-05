As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation is growing across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area’s best linebackers.
State of the position
A plethora of headliners depart from the area’s linebacker ranks, including a few that are headed for college football.
Ryan’s Anthony Hill is off to Texas after a standout high school career, and Grant Mirabal, Argyle’s longtime defensive anchor, is headed to Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on. Fellow all-area first-teamers Blade Carver (Guyer), Connor Green (Krum) and Wesley Huber (Aubrey) and best of the rest selection Trey Kysiak (Ponder) are also among the crucial departures.
Some proven players remain, however, with Kysiak being the lone departure among the five linebackers to earn all-area best of the rest honors. All four of those honorees feature either on the list or among the honorable mentions alongside a few other productive players.
It’s a group full of players set to figure heavily into their teams’ defensive schemes this fall.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Riley Griffin, Lake Dallas; Jacob Coffman, Denton High
5. Phillip Lerma, Sanger, Sr.
Lerma was an integral part of the Indians earning a playoff berth last season as far and away the team’s leading tackler. He and his Sanger teammates rallied from an 0-2 start to district play by winning three of their last four games to make the postseason.
Lerma’s 95 total tackles came in nearly 40 ahead of the team’s second-highest tally, while his 63 solo stops were nearly 30 above the next-best mark. He also tallied two tackles for a loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
With six of the team’s top eight tacklers departing along with a host of impact players offensively, Lerma looks set to be a cornerstone for new coach Chad Rogers to build his defense around this fall.
4. Xavier Rodriguez, Lake Dallas, Sr.
Rodriguez was a force for the Falcons’ veteran defense last fall alongside honorable mention selection Griffin. His widespread impact helped Lake Dallas earn its first playoff berth since 2018 last season as it knocked off Denton High in a win-or-go-home contest.
Trailing only Griffin in total tackles with 106, Rodriguez led the team in solo stops with 74 while also posting 13 tackles for a loss, six hurries and two sacks. He made some game-changing plays, too, including two pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.
He and Griffin look poised to once again anchor a defense that returns five starters as Lake Dallas looks to build on last year’s playoff berth.
3. Caleb Darthard, Guyer, Sr.
Darthard wreaked havoc for the Wildcats this past season as he played an important part in their run to a fourth straight state semifinal. He gave opposing offenses fits alongside Carver as Guyer’s three-man defensive front often placed heightened responsibility on the team’s linebackers.
Darthard more than held his own, tallying 84 total tackles, 46 solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, seven pressures and two sacks while also returning an interception and fumble for a touchdown. That production earned him first-team all-district honors alongside Carver.
With Carver gone, Darthard looks poised to take over as the unit’s leader and help set the tone as Guyer aims to continue its string of deep postseason runs.
2. Dillon Arkansas, Ryan, Jr.
The lone junior on this list, Arkansas quickly worked his way up to being an integral part of the Raiders’ defense last season as a sophomore. His production proved to be much-needed as standout linebacker Hill saw injuries keep him out for several games.
Arkansas stepped up in his wake, tallying a team-high 80 total tackles with 51 solo stops in just 10 games after one of Ryan’s nondistrict matchups was canceled. He also chipped in six tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, a sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the year.
Arkansas’ recruitment has already picked up steam ahead of his junior season with scholarship offers coming in from Baylor, TCU, Missouri, North Texas and SMU, among other schools. A big junior year could go a long way in further elevating his stature.
1. Bud Petter, Argyle, Sr.
Petter is one of four returning starters from a stout Argyle defense that surrendered just over 16 points per game while setting program records in tackles for a loss, pass breakups and interceptions. He contributed in all three of those categories as the Eagles reached the state semifinal round of the playoffs.
Petter played a pivotal role in the linebacking corps alongside Mirabal, tallying 103 total tackles, 59 solo stops, 15 tackles for a loss, three sacks and three pass breakups. He also notched three interceptions and forced a trio of fumbles, recovering one.
With key contributors gone across the Eagles’ defense, Petter will be leaned upon alongside defensive back Devon Owen and others to anchor this year’s unit.
