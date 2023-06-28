As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area's best wide receivers.
State of the position
The wide receiver position boasts perhaps some of the top returning talent of any of the area's position groups, at least at the top end, despite plenty of key departures.
Several standout players left for the college football ranks, including Braswell's Ja'Ryan Wallace (Houston), Guyer's Landon Sides (North Texas) and Ryan's Jordyn Bailey (TCU). Sanger also saw five of its top six receivers depart, while Lake Dallas and Krum each lost their top two and Ponder lost two of its top three.
Overall, 10 wide receivers who tallied at least 600 receiving yards last season left the 11 area squads, while just four returning receivers surpassed that mark last fall. Several key returners look poised to step up and help fill the void, though.
A few at the top end in particular could be poised for strong seasons given the turnover around them and their impressive skillsets.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Will Hodson, Argyle; Easton Elsey, Sanger
5. Kobey Wall, Krum, Jr.
Wall stepped into a key role for the Bobcats on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, playing an important part at both wide receiver and defensive back. While his 73 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception were impressive, the rising junior's offensive impact was solid, too, and could be more important this fall.
Wall caught 21 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns last season as one of Krum's four main receivers, and he is the only one of those four to return. That reality combined with standout quarterback Ty Taber being back for his junior season with a year of experience under his belt give Wall ample opportunity for a breakout year.
If Wall and others are able to step up in the Bobcats' passing game, that could go a long way toward earning their first playoff berth since 2016.
4. Will Krzysiak, Argyle, Jr.
Krzysiak had a big sophomore year for the Eagles and looks poised to build on that this coming fall. The wideout caught 26 passes for 581 yards and five touchdowns as one of several Argyle receivers to deliver substantial production.
Krzysiak is now among a group of several key returners in a passing game that could take a step forward given its continuity in key spots. Fellow wide receivers Will Hodson and Lane Stewart also return alongside tight end Hunter McFaul, a trio that combined for 60 catches, 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Perhaps the most explosive playmaker of them all, Krzysiak averaged 22.3 yards per catch and was a consistent big play threat alongside Hodson. The return of quarterback John Gailey as well gives the Eagles and Krzysiak in particular a chance to flourish through the air.
3. Keonde Henry, Lake Dallas, Sr.
One of the more highly-touted recruits around the area, Henry boasts scholarship offers from several Power Five programs after a strong junior year. The four-star recruit showed plenty of explosiveness as he posted 30 catches for 626 yards and a team-best 10 receiving touchdowns last season.
Those numbers came in a stout wide receivers room that also featured the now departed Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg. Those two combined to tally 105 catches for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season as quarterback Cade Bortnem had a stellar season distributing the ball to a variety of weapons.
With Henry being Bortnem's lone impact returner in the receiving corps, the standout receiver looks poised to finish his high school career with a bang.
2. Case Peacock, Ponder, Sr.
Peacock put up video game numbers last season in a pass-heavy offense that saw quarterback Clifton Cooper throw for more than 4,000 yards. The rising senior accounted for 1,559 of those as he hauled in 104 passes and had 17 receiving touchdowns in just 10 games.
Cooper departed for the collegiate ranks this offseason along with second and third-leading receivers Mitchell Nuziard and Graham Whitewood, leaving the Lions short on returning skill talent. Peacock thus looks set to be a favorite target for the next quarterback and a focal point of the offense.
Time will tell how new coach Marcus Schulz decides to utilize Peacock and how good Ponder's quarterback play ends up being, but it's clear the senior will be an important part of the offense once again.
1. Josiah Martin, Guyer, Sr.
One of the most highly-regarded offensive recruits in the area, Martin is one of a few key skill position returners from Guyer's state semifinalist squad. The Boston College pledge caught 61 passes for 886 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout year of sorts last fall.
Now with a year of experience under his belt, Martin appears well-positioned to take over as the Wildcats' top receiving threat following some key departures. Star quarterback Jackson Arnold is gone, as is leading receiver Landon Sides along with wide receiver Sutton Lee and tight end Si Stovall, all of whom played significant parts last season.
Martin's strong skillset and the opportunity provided by those departures could make for a standout senior season.
