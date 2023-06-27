As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area's best running backs.
State of the position
As was the case at the quarterback position, many of the area's top running backs are also gone ahead of the upcoming season.
Every team aside from Guyer, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point loses either its leading rusher or, in Braswell and Aubrey's cases, a significant figure who appeared likely to do so had they avoided injury.
Denton High's Coco Brown, the 2022 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, headlines the departing group alongside Ryan's Kalib Hicks, who is now at Oklahoma. Argyle loses both of its workhorse running backs in RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris, while Krum's Devrin Brown and Sanger's Steven Bush were key parts of their teams' offenses, too.
Braswell's Jaylon Burton and Aubrey's Braylon Colgrove were both poised to lead the way for their teams before injuries derailed their senior seasons. Ponder loses its top four rushers as well, led by quarterback Clifton Cooper.
Those departures still leave several talented returners, though, along with others who will certainly step up as the season progresses. Finding ways to replace that production or continue it will be critical to area teams' chances of success.
The rankings
Honorable mention: LaBraylon Bell, Aubrey; Sam McAfee, Lake Dallas
5. Brailyn Strickland, Braswell, Sr.
Strickland ending up leading the Bengals in rushing yards last season despite seeing limited action as injuries to Burton and others led to more of a committee approach at the spot. Six different players ran for at least 200 yards on the season, though Strickland was the only one to reach 500 yards.
Strickland posted 502 yards and three rushing touchdowns, including 246 yards and all three of those scores in a regular season finale win over McKinney Boyd. Those flashes of production make him one of Braswell's top returning skill position players after seeing heavy losses elsewhere.
Losing quarterback Keegan Byrd, wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace and wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Smith to the collegiate ranks, among other departures, leave the Bengals with plenty of inexperience at the skill spots. Strickland looks to be one player who could help fill that void.
4. Gage Anderson, Pilot Point, Jr.
Anderson quickly came into his own as an important do-it-all player for the Bearcats in just his sophomore year. He led the team in rushing with 187 carries for 716 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games while also catching 15 passes for 112 yards.
Anderson tallied 30 tackles and a forced fumble at outside linebacker as well for a Pilot Point team that played many of its players both ways. With quarterback Wyatt Smith and wide receiver Asten Kirby graduated, Anderson is one of few returning skill position players for a team that brings back just 11 of last year's 22 lettermen.
Given those realities, Anderson looks poised to shoulder a significant load in the run game for the Bearcats.
3. Dylan Brauchle, Lake Dallas, Jr.
Brauchle had a big sophomore season of his own in leading the rushing attack for the Falcons' first playoff team since 2018. He racked up 133 carries for 826 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that also featured plenty of passing production from standout quarterback Cade Bortnem.
With the two leading receivers gone from last year's squad, Lake Dallas looks poised to lean more on the run game this fall given their proven production at the position. Sam McAfee returns for his senior year after running 118 times for 599 yards and two scores.
Those circumstances make a jump in production, or at least similar numbers, seem likely for Brauchle after making an impression last fall.
2. Trey Joyner, Guyer, Sr.
Joyner enjoyed a breakout campaign of his own last fall as the Wildcats' leading rusher on their way to a fourth straight state semifinal appearance. The soon-to-be senior racked up 233 carries for 1,210 yards and 17 touchdowns, including five games with 100 or more yards.
He is one of a few returning skill position players as the Wildcats lose star quarterback Jackson Arnold, tight end Si Stovall and wide receivers Landon Sides and Sutton Lee. Joyner also caught 18 passes for 123 yards and looks poised to once again play an important part for Guyer this season alongside fellow running back Ahmed Yussuf.
Joyner picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from Stetson earlier this month and could be poised to pull in a few more with another standout showing.
1. Emerson Cagle, Aubrey, Sr.
Cagle quickly stepped to the forefront as a junior following Colgrove's early-season injury and became a focal point of the Chaparrals' Slot-T offense. He posted an uber-efficient 109 carries for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns despite not seeing the field in all of Aubrey's 13 contests.
Those numbers came in less opportunities than many of his area peers as the Chaps' run-heavy offense spread the load to a variety of ball carriers. Kai Bagley also ran for more than 1,000 yards on the season with then-sophomore Bell not far behind in production.
Cagle looks poised to take on an even bigger role alongside Bell this season with Colgrove and Bagley now departed. If last year's efficiency is any indication, he could be in for another strong showing.
