As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area's best quarterbacks.
State of the position
Quite a few local teams have seen turnover at the position after a senior-heavy group's departure.
Braswell, Guyer, Ryan, Argyle, Sanger, Pilot Point and Ponder all lost either their starting quarterbacks or a player who saw substantial time at the spot. Guyer's Jackson Arnold, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, headlines the group of departures, but Ponder's Clifton Cooper and Sanger's Logan Lewis were also first team all-area selections.
Several other productive signal callers departed as well in Braswell's Keegan Byrd, Ryan's Khalon Davis, Argyle's Jacob Robinson and Pilot Point's Wyatt Smith.
Those losses leave plenty of uncertainty at the position outside of a few standout returners. How well teams fill those voids at the all-important position could prove to be pivotal in their success on the season.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Braeden Mussett, Ryan; Jack Plunk, Denton High
5. Lawson Floyd, Denton High, Sr.
Floyd was a shining bright spot for much of the first game of what would become a resurgent season for the Broncos as they went 4-6, posting the program's best win total since 2019. He threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns and completed 64.7% of his passes before an injury late in the contest ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season.
The passing game seems likely to see a greater emphasis for Denton High this season after the departure of star running back Coco Brown, who was the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Plunk also returns after filling in serviceably for the Broncos as he threw for 944 yards and three touchdowns the rest of the way, but Floyd could be a key difference-maker if he is able to return to somewhere close to 100%.
4. Logan McLaughlin, Guyer, Sr.
Superstar quarterback Jackson Arnold, the 2022 All-Area MVP, leaves big shoes to fill in the Wildcats' quarterback room. Now at Oklahoma, Arnold was the focal point of Guyer's run to its fourth straight state semifinal last fall, throwing for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns along with running for 921 yards and 24 more scores.
Enter McLaughlin, who completed 9 of 17 pass attempts for 142 yards in four appearances last season. The rising senior will need to take a significant step forward this fall as the likely leader of the offense, but he has shown flashes of potential dual-threat abilities this spring.
With some key skill position players returning, he should have all the necessary weapons to flourish offensively. How well McLaughlin adjusts to the starting role will be key in determining another talented Guyer team's ceiling.
3. John Gailey, Argyle, Sr.
Gailey returns for his senior season after splitting time with Robinson at the quarterback spot for much of last fall. Robinson was more of a running option as he posted 384 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Gailey saw much more of the passing duties, particularly as the season progressed.
Gailey had some strong moments as the Eagles' signal caller, throwing for 1,504 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. Inconsistency was an issue at times, though, as he completed 50.9% of his 167 pass attempts.
Improving on that completion percentage this year could be crucial as Argyle loses each of its top three rushers from a potent ground game. Still, Gailey has shown what he is capable of and returns plenty of proven pass-catchers who could help him flourish.
2. Ty Taber, Krum, Jr.
Taber was one of the most impressive underclassmen across the area last season, stepping into the Bobcats' starting quarterback role as a sophomore. He did so deftly, matching or exceeding Krum's program records with 1,920 passing yards for 19 touchdowns and adding three more scores on the ground.
Taber looks poised to take on a bigger role this upcoming season as the Bobcats lose star running back Devrin Brown, who earned first team all-area honors after rushing for 1,924 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games.
Dialing in his accuracy a bit more could be a key priority for Taber's junior season after he completed 52.6% of his 232 pass attempts and threw 11 interceptions. Improving on those numbers could be crucial as the Bobcats look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
1. Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas, Sr.
Far and away the area's most accomplished returning quarterback, Bortnem is set for Year 2 as the Falcons' full-time starter after lighting it up last fall. The soon-to-be senior completed 57.8% of his passes as he threw for 2,325 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions on his way to first team all-district and all-area honors.
Duplicating those numbers could prove challenging this fall as Lake Dallas loses each of its top two wide receivers in Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg. The pair combined to catch 105 passes for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns last year as key parts of Lake Dallas reaching the playoffs.
Highly-touted recruit Keonde Henry does return, though, after a strong season of his own in catching 30 passes for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns. Other options should certainly emerge on the outside and the team's top two rushers return as well.
If Bortnem and his new targets are able to mesh well, the Falcons look well-positioned for a return trip to the postseason.
