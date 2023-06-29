As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area's best offensive linemen.
State of the position
The offensive line position group has seen some of the most turnover of any of the seven groups across the area this offseason with a plethora of headliners departing.
Argyle's Was Tucker (Baylor), Ryan's Kolt De La Torre (Stephen F. Austin) and Argyle's Jason Crowder (Stephen F. Austin) headline a decorated group of graduating seniors off to the collegiate ranks after standout careers.
All in all, eight of the 10 all-area honorees from a season ago have departed with Guyer's Willie Goodacre and Braswell's Isaiah Simpson the lone two returners. Five of those eight departees signed to play college football after playing important roles for their teams.
Still, plenty of highly-regarded talents remain in the area and look poised to make a mark of their own up front this fall.
Although it can be difficult to quantify an offensive lineman's impact due to the nature of the position, the players listed below are held in high regard on their teams, within their districts and beyond.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Tyler Roberts, Argyle; Collins Ihejiawu, Braswell
5. Isaiah Simpson, Braswell, Sr.
The rankings begin with a player in Simpson who has already played a key role for the Bengals for a long time. The rising senior started at offensive tackle each of the last two seasons and has quickly become a cornerstone for Braswell up front alongside fellow tackle Iheijawu.
Simpson was a second team all-area honoree last fall along with bringing home first team all-district honors as a standout player in the loaded District 5-6A. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, he helped pave the way for a Braswell offense that racked up more than 4,000 yards on the season.
Now, Simpson enters his senior year having received his first scholarship offer this summer from Stetson. He will once again be a key player for a Bengals team that loses plenty of talent at all of the offensive skill positions.
4. Weston Chaney, Argyle, Jr.
As a sophomore, Chaney played an integral role for an Eagles offensive front that dominated many opponents on their way to a historic season. The rising junior was a key part of those efforts, showcasing solid technique in both run and pass blocking along with the athleticism to pull from the tackle spot when needed.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Chaney was a unanimous first team all-district selection last fall at offensive tackle in a tough District 3-5A DII. He helped pave the way alongside stalwarts Tucker and Crowder for an offense that amassed nearly 6,000 yards on the season.
Now, Chaney returns to help anchor the offensive line for an Argyle program that seems to churn out new impact players in the trenches every year. He and the 6-foot-9 Roberts look poised to be important pieces along the front this fall.
3. Hayden Gunter, Denton High, Sr.
Gunter emerged as one of the top players for the Broncos during last year's resurgent 4-6 run, the program's first time reaching the four-win mark since 2019. The rising senior anchored an offensive front that paved the way for Denton High's run-heavy offensive scheme.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, Gunter brought home second team all-district honors in District 7-5A after a strong season. The three-star recruit helped open up running lanes for All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Coco Brown, who posted 263 carries for 1,887 yards and 23 touchdowns as the offensive focal point.
Now, Gunter returns for his senior season as a key part of the front once again having signed with Stanford earlier this month. With Brown gone to the collegiate ranks, Gunter looks poised to be a key part of the Broncos' offensive evolution.
2. Willie Goodacre, Guyer, Sr.
Goodacre was a cornerstone up front for the Wildcats' high-powered, up-tempo offense that saw plenty of success on their run to the state semifinals for a fourth straight season. He has been a mainstay along the offensive line for the last two seasons after making the move over from defensive line.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Goodacre cleared the way for Guyer's plethora of standout skill position players last fall. He opened holes for running backs Trey Joyner and Ahmed Yussuf while helping Jackson Arnold, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, unleash his dual-threat abilities for an offense that tallied more than 6,600 yards in 15 games.
Rated a three-star recruit, Goodacre boasted interest from a plethora of Division I schools before committing to Syracuse on Monday. He looks poised to once again be a mainstay up front for Guyer this fall.
1. Ty Haywood, Ryan, Jr.
Haywood tops the rankings as one of the area's most highly-regarded recruits regardless of position. The rising junior is rated a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and ranks as the No. 10 Class of 2025 player in Texas and 10th-best offensive tackle in his class nationally.
Haywood was a force to be reckoned with at left tackle as a sophomore, showcasing impressive strength, athleticism and technique. Those tools have helped earn the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Oklahoma, among other schools.
Heading into his junior year, Haywood will have the chance to help pave the way for Ryan's next wave of skill position players after several departures to the college ranks.
