Ryan's Ty Haywood
Buy Now

Ryan's Ty Haywood (70) is one of the Denton area's top returning offensive linemen and one of the more highly-regarded local recruits across the board.

 Al Key/For the DRC

As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0