As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation continues to grow across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area's best defensive linemen.
State of the position
Several key players have departed the defensive line ranks, but there appears to be no shortage of contributors to step up in their wake.
Argyle's Riley Van Poppel, the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, is off to Nebraska, while teammate Michael Madrie (Boise State) and Aubrey's Jett Runion (Houston) are also off to the FBS ranks after strong seasons.
Guyer's Ivan Pena, Denton High's Isaiah Williams, Aubrey's Jacob Palladino, Sanger's Jyreese Jones and Ponder's Steven Carmona all departed as well after earning all-area honors of their own. Many teams across the area lost one or more of their key contributors along the defensive front.
Still, the next group of talented players looks poised to leave its mark this fall with plenty of key contributors set to emerge alongside experienced returners.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Xavier Ukponu, Guyer; Errol West, Ryan
5. Noah Williams, Krum, Sr.
Williams emerged as a key contributed for the Bobcats last fall during a standout junior season. He was one of the team's top tacklers with 106 total stops, including 32 solo tackles, as an important part of Krum winning three games as it narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.
Williams found his way into the backfield several times as well with five tackles for a loss, including three sacks, while also recovering a fumble for Krum. He ranked second on the team in stops for a loss and tied for first in sacks as one of a few non-seniors on a veteran-heavy defense.
With some key players gone on both sides of the ball, Williams looks poised to once again play an instrumental role for the Bobcats this fall.
4. Iyiolaoluwa Solomi, Braswell, Sr.
Solomi carved out an significant role for the Bengals last season in his first substantial action on the varsity team as a critical cog of the defensive front. His performance was one of several bright spots in a tough season for Braswell as it sustained several close defeats.
Solomi posted 42 total tackles, including 16 solo stops, while also notching seven tackles for a loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. He took home second-team all-district honors in the loaded District 5-6A for his efforts as the team leader in both tackles for a loss and sacks.
The soon-to-be senior received his first scholarship offer from Norfolk State this offseason and could rack up a few more this fall with a strong final year of high school football.
3. Trey Bates, Ryan, Sr.
An integral part of the Raiders' defensive front over the last two seasons, Bates posted a strong campaign last fall as one of the team's top tacklers. He was one of the unit's most consistent performers, particularly getting into the backfield.
Bates earned an all-area best of the rest nod this past season after racking up 59 total tackles, 37 solo stops, six tackles for a loss, seven hurries and two sacks on the year. Those exploits earned him first team all-district honors and plenty of collegiate interest this offseason.
Bates' recruitment has picked up steam with scholarship offers coming in from Kansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State, among other schools. A strong senior season could bring in a few more suitors as he and West look to wreak havoc up front for the Raiders.
2. Xavier McCoy, Aubrey, Sr.
McCoy is one of the Chaparrals' few returners along a defensive line that loses key contributors in Runion and Palladino from a unit that was one of the team's strengths. He posted a strong junior campaign to help lead Aubrey to the third round of the playoffs for a third straight year.
McCoy tallied 49 total tackles, 37 solo stops, 24 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of pass breakups. He took home all-area best of the rest honors for his efforts along with a first team all-district nod while also playing on the offensive line.
Given the Chaps' key departures, McCoy looks poised to be a focal point of the team's efforts in the trenches both ways, but particularly on defense.
1. Pelumi Olanipekun, Guyer, Sr.
Olanipekun returns as a force to be reckoned with on the interior of the defensive line for the Wildcats after a strong junior season. He played a key part in Guyer reaching its fourth straight state semifinal amid a 14-1 season that saw the team fall to eventual state champion DeSoto.
A strong presence inside, Olanipekun made opposing teams feel his presence with 74 total tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks, 16 pressures, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of blocked field goals. Those efforts earned him 5-6A's defensive line MVP award along with all-area first team honors.
Now, Olanipekun is a key returner alongside Ukponu for a defensive line that looks set to be one of the Wildcats' strengths this fall.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.