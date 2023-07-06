As the start of high school football season inches closer, anticipation is growing across the state for teams and fans alike.
Local squads return quite a bit of talent despite plenty of headliners departing from all 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area. The next wave of players will look to leave their mark this fall and build on the successes of those who came before them.
As the offseason progresses, the Record-Chronicle is highlighting the top five local players in seven position groups — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Today, we dive into the area’s best defensive backs.
State of the position
A star-studded contingent of players departs the local defensive backfield ranks, representing perhaps the largest group of high-profile departees among any position group.
Braswell’s Dylan Smith (Oklahoma State), Ryan’s Chance Rucker (Michigan State) and Guyer’s Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma) and Ryan Yaites (LSU) are headed to the Power Five conference ranks after capping off their high school careers.
Ryan’s Kaden Kelly (Sam Houston State), Argyle’s Dax Horany (Sam Houston State), Guyer’s Brenden Bradshaw (Lamar) and Lake Dallas’ Xinjin Gomez (Mary-Hardin Baylor) also head to the collegiate ranks, while fellow all-area selections Jaaqwan Felton (Argyle) and Everson Strain (Aubrey) depart as well.
All in all, just one of the 10 defensive backs honored as either all-area first-teamers or among the best of the rest returns this season alongside the two co-newcomers of the year.
Still, some talented pieces look poised to play an integral part for their teams this fall.
The rankings
Honorable mention: Caleb Rowe, Guyer; Gianni Ice, Ponder; Andrew Grissom, Braswell
5. Case Pitt, Krum, Sr.
Pitt emerged as a key contributor on the Bobcats’ defense last season as the program earned its first district win since 2016. Krum went 3-7 overall and 2-4 in district play with some close losses separating the team from its first playoff berth since that ‘16 season.
Although he also caught five passes for 65 yards, Pitt’s primary impact came on the defensive side of the ball, where he totaled 101 total tackles, including 41 solo stops and one tackle for a loss. He also tallied two pass breakups and an interception on the season.
That production makes Pitt a key player to build around for the upcoming fall as he has the third-most tackles of any returner, including the second-most solo stops. He and the Bobcats will look to build on last season’s successes and earn that elusive playoff berth.
4. Tyler Brown, Aubrey, Jr.
Brown quickly burst onto the scene as a sophomore, becoming the Chaparrals’ go-to shutdown cornerback by season’s end. He took home all-area co-newcomer of the year honors for his efforts in helping Aubrey post a 10-3 record and earn its third straight trip to the regional semifinals.
Brown tallied 21 total tackles on the year, but his more impressive production came in the form of 12 pass breakups and four interceptions. Three of those takeaways played a pivotal part in Aubrey’s four-overtime playoff win over Center that sent the Chaps on to the regional semifinals.
With a plethora of key pieces gone on both sides of the ball, Brown looks to be one player who could step into an even bigger role this fall.
3. Trae Williams, Ryan, Jr.
The area’s other co-newcomer of the year, Williams quickly stepped into a key role of his own in the Raiders’ defensive backfield as a sophomore. He was one of the unit’s most consistent contributors alongside the college-bound Kelly and proved quickly he could hold his own at the varsity level.
Williams ranks as Ryan’s fourth-leading returner in tackles after tallying 53 total tackles last season, including 31 solo stops and two tackles for a loss. His five pass breakups, five interceptions and one forced fumble showed Williams’ ability to make game-changing plays, too.
With just one offensive starter back, Williams is one of a few returning standouts for a defense that looks set to be the Raiders’ strength heading into the fall.
2. Devon Owen, Argyle, Sr.
Owen is one of a few returning starters from a historically good Argyle defense that allowed just 16 points per game while breaking program records in tackles for a loss, pass breakups and interceptions. The versatile safety contributed across the board as a key figure in the unit.
Owen, who committed to Navy this summer, tallied 74 total tackles with 49 solo stops last season, adding six tackles for a loss and a sack. He tied for the team lead with nine pass breakups while also notching two interceptions and one forced fumble.
With many of the key contributors to last year’s defense gone, Owen is poised to be one of the leaders who helps the unit reload this fall.
1. Eli Bowen, Guyer, Sr.
Eli, the brother of now former Wildcats standout Peyton, quietly had a strong junior season of his own as part of a star-studded defensive backfield. He played an integral part in Guyer’s undefeated district championship before suffering a season-ending injury in the team’s playoff opener.
The lockdown cornerback posted 29 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, along with six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown after stripping the ball from a receiver’s arms and also contributed two scores on offense and one as a punt returner.
With four defensive backs from last year’s team off to the collegiate ranks, Eli is a key returner who could help lead the secondary through its transition this fall.
