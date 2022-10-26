Jackson Arnold throw away
Buy Now

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) gets a pass off with Allen linebacker Mitchell Neu (24) hanging on onto him during the teams' game Friday, October 20, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

The penultimate week of high school football's regular season features several chances for area squads to clinch district titles or improve their playoff standing.

Unbeatens Guyer and Argyle can wrap up district championships with victories while Ryan, Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point would all benefit from wins in their pursuit of playoff berths and seeding. Lake Dallas and Denton's playoff fates will be decided when the two square off in next week's regular season finale.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you