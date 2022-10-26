Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) gets a pass off with Allen linebacker Mitchell Neu (24) hanging on onto him during the teams' game Friday, October 20, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.
The penultimate week of high school football's regular season features several chances for area squads to clinch district titles or improve their playoff standing.
Unbeatens Guyer and Argyle can wrap up district championships with victories while Ryan, Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point would all benefit from wins in their pursuit of playoff berths and seeding. Lake Dallas and Denton's playoff fates will be decided when the two square off in next week's regular season finale.
With Aubrey on its bye, the Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the other 10 area teams' Week 10 contests below.
Class 6A
Braswell (2-6, 0-5) vs. Little Elm (1-7, 0-5)
7 p.m. Friday at Carrico Stadium
Guyer (8-0, 5-0) at McKinney (6-2, 5-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Class 5A Division I
Ryan (4-3, 4-2) at Fort Worth Brewer (2-6, 2-4)
7 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Argyle (8-0, 4-0) vs. Denton (4-4, 2-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
Lake Dallas (6-2, 2-2) at Frisco Independence (7-1, 3-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium
Class 4A Division II
Krum (2-6, 1-3) at Bridgeport (4-4, 1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bull Memorial Stadium
Sanger (5-3, 1-3) at Farmersville (2-6, 0-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Farmer Stadium
Class 3A Division I
Pilot Point (2-6, 1-3) at Peaster (2-6, 1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Greyhound Stadium
Ponder (3-5, 0-4) at Brock (4-4, 4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.