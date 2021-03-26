Tate Wells isn’t one to rest on her laurels.
The junior just finished a season in which she led Ponder to just its second state semifinal appearance in school history. For her efforts, Wells was named District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year, and she was also selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star team.
And if that weren’t enough, Wells was also named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area girls basketball MVP.
But despite her numerous accolades, Wells is far from satisfied.
Because in her mind, there is only one thing that matters.
“I still have one more year, and I want to do so much more,” Wells said. “I want to win state really bad.”
The Lady Lions weren’t far off from reaching that goal this year. And, to the surprise of no one, Wells was a major reason why.
A lethal scorer and defender, Wells led Ponder averaging 17.3 points per game to lead the Lady Lions’ offense. She shot 40% from beyond the arc, and on the defensive end of the floor, she averaged 3.8 steals per night.
Ponder compiled a 29-4 record en route to the 10-3A title, making a deep playoff run that ultimately culminated with a narrow loss to eventual 3A champion Brownfield in the state semifinal.
“It was so cool this year,” Wells said. “This team has been so special to me. They’re my best friends. I’ve known most of them since first grade. We’re super close and have a really good bond.
“I wouldn’t be here without my team. They’re the ones who really helped me out. Coach [Jimmy] Avery pushes me so much. We worked really hard.”
Wells will get the chance to cross the final item off her to-do list and bring a state championship back to Ponder next season. By all accounts, the Lady Lions will be well equipped to do so.
Ponder returns five integral players next year in Wells, Karly Ivy, Kassi Ballard, Kenzie Crider and Marlee Moynagh.
And Wells fully intends to make the most of her final run with her teammates.
“It’s really a blessing to be able to have one more year,” Wells said. “Some people don’t get the chance to have one more year after they lose. We’re really glad we do, because we can do something special with it.”