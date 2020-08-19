Ponder released its COVID-19 mitigation plan with a big change Wednesday morning.
Due to lack of workers and officials not splitting courts, all subvarsity and varsity matches will be played at Ponder High School on one court. Varsity matches will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
In addition, everyone entering the gym will be screened for COVID-19 exposure or symptoms. Home spectators will enter and exit through the main gym entrance. Visiting spectators will enter and exit through the south doors by the cafeteria.
Tickets will be presold by the visiting school and only 125 visitor tickets are available. Per UIL orders, schools are only allowed to operate venues this season at 50% capacity.
All fans and spectators must wear a facial covering.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at both ends of the scorers table, and each player is asked to use it before coming on and off the court.
Only two sanitized game balls will be in use. During timeouts and between sets, line judges will sanitize the game balls.
Ponder and all other Class 4A and under teams have been playing matches for the past week and a half. Class 5A and 6A volleyball teams aren’t able to start practicing until Sept. 7.