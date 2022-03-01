When Dallas Madison guard Pierre Hunter tossed up a transition lob to Rodney Geter in a Class 3A Region II tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday, the spring-heeled forward's subsequent dunk conveyed the difference between the top-ranked Trojans and Ponder.

Madison, a traditional power, was too long and athletic for the No 21 Lions, whose season ended in a 62-43 loss at Guyer High School.

Ponder (31-4) couldn't shake an early double-digit deficit, and when the Lions appeared to be manufacturing a run, the Dallas school often answered in electric fashion.

Madison (32-6) had five dunks in front of Ponder's sizable red-clad crowd, who had just a 13-mile trip to help create a home environment.

Latrell Wright, one of the top scorers in Metroplex, had a game-high 26 points for Madison, which jumped out to a 19-6 lead late in the first quarter.

"We weren't meeting the passes and just weren't doing things right in the beginning," said Ponder junior guard Tyler Long. "We came out [hot] in the third quarter, but we just couldn't bring it back because of our first half."

Ponder caught fire in the third quarter when it connected on five 3-pointers, including three by Long, but couldn't get within single digits of Madison.

The Lions hit seven of their eight 3-pointers in the second half courtesy of Clay and Tyler Akins, Javien Gonzalez, Hayes Hutcherson and Long, who had a team-high 14 points.

Madison quickly doused the Lions' 3-pointer barrage and had a 51-30 cushion late in the third quarter.

Ponder's 17-game win streak came to an end.

"We had some spurts there in the third period, but they answered everything we threw at them. Against a team like that, if you get down early, it's tough," Ponder coach Mitchell Rose said.

"Really proud of our kids. It was a great year," Rose said. "Though we didn't reach our ultimate goal, I'm very proud of them."

