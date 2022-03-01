Ponder's Timber Crider (1) plays tough defense on Dallas Madison's Pierre Hunter ii (1)during their playoff game with Dallas Madison at Guyer High School Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
When Dallas Madison guard Pierre Hunter tossed up a transition lob to Rodney Geter in a Class 3A Region II tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday, the spring-heeled forward's subsequent dunk conveyed the difference between the top-ranked Trojans and Ponder.
Madison, a traditional power, was too long and athletic for the No 21 Lions, whose season ended in a 62-43 loss at Guyer High School.
Ponder (31-4) couldn't shake an early double-digit deficit, and when the Lions appeared to be manufacturing a run, the Dallas school often answered in electric fashion.
Madison (32-6) had five dunks in front of Ponder's sizable red-clad crowd, who had just a 13-mile trip to help create a home environment.
Latrell Wright, one of the top scorers in Metroplex, had a game-high 26 points for Madison, which jumped out to a 19-6 lead late in the first quarter.
"We weren't meeting the passes and just weren't doing things right in the beginning," said Ponder junior guard Tyler Long. "We came out [hot] in the third quarter, but we just couldn't bring it back because of our first half."
Ponder caught fire in the third quarter when it connected on five 3-pointers, including three by Long, but couldn't get within single digits of Madison.
The Lions hit seven of their eight 3-pointers in the second half courtesy of Clay and Tyler Akins, Javien Gonzalez, Hayes Hutcherson and Long, who had a team-high 14 points.
Madison quickly doused the Lions' 3-pointer barrage and had a 51-30 cushion late in the third quarter.
Ponder's 17-game win streak came to an end.
"We had some spurts there in the third period, but they answered everything we threw at them. Against a team like that, if you get down early, it's tough," Ponder coach Mitchell Rose said.
"Really proud of our kids. It was a great year," Rose said. "Though we didn't reach our ultimate goal, I'm very proud of them."
