FORT WORTH — A third quarter Bullard run proved too much for Ponder to overcome in a 62-52 loss to the Panthers Wednesday at Chisholm Trail High School.
The contest opened the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Lions' time in the Blue Boys Division of the Whataburger Tournament. They fell to 4A No. 22-ranked Bullard in a clash of state-ranked squads, both in their respective top 25s according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Ponder's loss to the Panthers below.
Game summary
A competitive first half saw the Lions trail 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. They rallied with a strong second-quarter surge to lead 27-23 with 2:40 left in the frame, but a late push gave the Panthers a 30-28 halftime edge.
The third quarter ultimately made the difference as Bullard pulled ahead by 10 near the halfway mark and finished the period up 45-36. Bullard held on from there to down Ponder 62-52 behind some key fourth quarter baskets.
"More than anything, we got looks that we wanted to get offensively and just didn't knock 'em down," Ponder coach JD Sullivan said of the third quarter. "It doesn't matter what defense they're in — if we're getting wide open looks from the 3-point line and can't make 'em. It doesn't matter who you're playing, you're not going to win."
Standout players
Timber Crider and Tyler Long led the Lions' scoring effort with 14 points apiece. Javien Gonzalez chipped in nine points while Kade Irons added eight.
Long had a big second half with 12 of his points coming after the break, eight in the fourth quarter. Crider shined early with 11 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers.
What's next?
After falling in its opener, Ponder will play its second game of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday back at Chisholm Trail High. It will take on the loser of Lytle and La Rue La Poyner's Wednesday afternoon contest.
The winner of Ponder's second game will play again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while the loser will play its second game of the day at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"We have to focus on improvement," Sullivan said. "The biggest evil you face with a positive record or a positive ranking, which means absolutely nothing, is you get satisfied too easily.
"Hopefully it's a wakeup call since we can't go back and fix that one."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.