AUBREY — There was not an ounce of quit in the Ponder Lady Lions on Monday night.
Even after dropping the first set to No. 7 Gunter by 10 points, Ponder wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. Instead, the Lady Lions came out fighting and turned the Class 3A Region II area round game into a match.
But eventually, the Lady Tigers proved to be too much, as Gunter prevailed with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 sweep at Aubrey High School, ending Ponder’s season.
“Getting down 25-15 in the first set, we could have very easily hung it up and said, ‘Oh, this is going to be a beating.’ And they didn’t do that,” Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. “They came out fighting. Even if [Gunter] made a three- or four-point run, we stopped it and came back. We pretty much went point for point. It proves we can fight. And we did fight.
“I think it showed we aren’t going to give up.”
Giving up just wasn’t in the Lady Lions’ DNA this season, even after a tough start to their 2020 campaign.
Ponder started the year 1-7 with senior setter Averee Tipton sidelined with a concussion. But Snider’s team quickly rebounded, going 11-3 in the highly competitive District 10-3A.
And that same resiliency was on display again in the second round of the playoffs, as the Lady Lions battled with state-ranked Gunter the entire way.
Freshman Sawyer Mulkey ended the game with seven kills, while Gracie Perryman added six kills and seven digs.
Tipton dished out 18 assists and made 11 digs, and a mixture of upperclassman and underclassman consistently contributed.
“I’m super proud of them,” Snider said. “We had such a different team than last year. We lost six seniors, so we had a ton of new blood on the team. I think they all stepped up. It was a really big growing year for those young ones. I think they really stepped up to help contribute like the seniors.”
Ponder matched Gunter nearly point for point in the third set and took its largest lead of the match at 5-2.
From there, both sides exchanged points until the Lady Lions went up 21-20, forcing Gunter to call a timeout. But the Lady Tigers ended the set on a 5-1 run, securing the win.
Ponder ends its season at 17-13 and as bi-district champions after sweeping Keene last week.
“They never quit,” Snider said. “They never got down on themselves. We started the season like 0-5 or 0-6. Averee was out the first two weeks with a concussion. With as much growing as we had to do, I’m very proud with how they stepped up and brought the younger ones along — and how the younger ones stepped up.”