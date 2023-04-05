New Ponder football coach Marcus Schulz and his family

New Ponder football coach Marcus Schulz, left, cited local family ties as a key appeal of the job. Schulz, a Sanger native, brings nine seasons of head coaching experience to the program.

 Courtesy photo/Ponder ISD

Marcus Schulz is set to be Ponder's next head football coach after the school district announced his hiring on Tuesday.

