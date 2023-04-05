Marcus Schulz is set to be Ponder's next head football coach after the school district announced his hiring on Tuesday.
Schulz, a Sanger native, takes over for Kyle Cooper, who led the program to a 7-13 record over the last two seasons before leaving for La Grange in February. Schulz is coming off successful stints elevating the football programs at Splendora and Humble over the last nine years.
The Denton Record-Chronicle interviewed the Lions' new leader on a variety of topics, including his ties to the area, coaching background and early priorities at Ponder.
Schulz's answers are included below, with light edits for length and clarity.
Q: What made Ponder the right fit?
A: First and foremost, God opens and closes doors and I think God definitely opened that door at the right time. Being from the area, I know that Ponder is a growing community that is rich in tradition yet still fairly young in football and the football phases of their program.
Having the opportunity to be part of a program like that, especially in a community that embraces athletics and embraces their athletes like Ponder does — it was just very intriguing to me.
Q: Did returning to an area where you have strong personal ties make the job more appealing?
A: It definitely did.
I've got a son that'll be a sixth grader, so getting him back [in the area]. My mom, we actually still have our ranch in Sanger and my wife's from Sanger as well. Her mom lives in Decatur now and I've got a brother that lives in Ponder, so both of my nephews are in Ponder and my son is right in between them in age.
Having that opportunity where they'll all get to play together and grow up together, and just being back around family. We've been away for the last 10 years, so getting back closer to everybody is going to be fun.
Q: What have you learned about building up a program from your stints at Splendora and Humble?
A: Every place is unique. We've been able to pick up a lot of different nuggets and see a lot of different athletes and the way they respond at both Splendora and Humble.
The biggest thing is that we get in there and build those relationships. Building quality relationships with all of our athletes, not just the football team but all athletes in all sports and all students in general in the entire school district.
Once you build those relationships, it's just making sure you get them to believe in themselves, that we do the little things right. Once you get those little things and the relationships built, the wins will come and those kids will start believing in themselves.
They may believe in themselves in other sports, on the basketball court or whatever it may be, but getting it to translate to the football field.
Q: Some in the Sanger community voiced support for you to be the school's next head football coach before Chad Rogers' hiring. What are your thoughts on how that situation played out?
A: Obviously being from Sanger, graduating from Sanger, growing up in Sanger — I've got a lot of ties there and lot of people who know who I am and what I'm about. I think that was a big part of it.
I think Coach Rogers is going to do a fantastic job. I truly believe they as a community need to get behind him as the head coach and the [boys] athletic director and support him and the mission he's got. This job is tough enough when you have support, let alone when you have people pulling in the opposite direction.
I wish nothing but the best for him, and like I said, God has his reasons and opens and closes doors that need to be opened and closed. That's just the way it went.
Q: How much does your background as a defensive coordinator influence your coaching style?
A: I would say [I'm] definitely a defensive coach. The last couple years at Splendora and then a couple years in Humble, I've leaned more on the offensive side, but defensively is more where my niche is.
I believe that we've got to be fast, we've got to be physical and we have to play football the way it's supposed to be played, without thinking. Having our kids out on the field where we're reacting to plays, reacting to situations and not having to think about where we're supposed to be or what we're supposed to do. Being able to play fast is going to be big.
I've always said — defense puts the trophies in the case, offense puts the fans in the stands. We have to be solid in all three phases, but we're definitely going to be solid on offense and defense.
Q: What are your top priorities for your first days on the job?
A: First and foremost, just getting on campus and building those relationships with all the stakeholders involved — the community members, our administration, the teachers, our athletes and the student body. Getting those relationships built and letting them know who I am, what I'm about and that we're ready to work and make things happen in Ponder.
The biggest [priority] is getting those relationships built, then of course getting out on the grass and getting to work.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.