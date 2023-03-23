Ponder's Tyler Long (0) drives past Bullard's Drake Kess (30) during their game at the 65th annual Whataburger tournament this past season. Long is the lone Denton-area basketball player to earn all-state honors this year.
Ponder senior Tyler Long was the lone Denton-area basketball player honored Wednesday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced its all-state teams.
Long was honored among the top 20 players in all of Class 3A after a standout senior season. He led the Lions to a 32-6 record on the season in averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range on the season.
Long was also among 12 area boys and girls basketball players selected to the TABC's all-region teams that were released just over a week ago. He was also named District 10-3A's Most Valuable Player unanimously along with taking home academic all-district honors.
Those honors come on the heels of what was also a standout junior year for Long last season. He averaged 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the 2021-22 season on the way to district MVP and all-region honors before repeating both this year.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.