Ponder's Tyler Long
Ponder's Tyler Long (0) drives past Bullard's Drake Kess (30) during their game at the 65th annual Whataburger tournament this past season. Long is the lone Denton-area basketball player to earn all-state honors this year.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ponder senior Tyler Long was the lone Denton-area basketball player honored Wednesday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced its all-state teams.

Long was honored among the top 20 players in all of Class 3A after a standout senior season. He led the Lions to a 32-6 record on the season in averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range on the season.

