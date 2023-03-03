Dejected Ponder players Javien Gonzalez (23), Tyler Long (0) and Case Peacock (11) console each other after they lost to Hooks in double-overtime 52-50 in their Regional semifinal game at Prosper High School Friday, March 3, 2023.
Dejected Ponder Lion Javien Gonzalez (23) was the last player to leave the floor after they lost to Hooks in double-overtime 52-50 in their Regional semifinal game at Prosper High School Friday, March 3, 2023.
PROSPER — Three days after experiencing the high of upsetting the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Ponder felt the low of its season ending in heartbreaking fashion.
The eighth-ranked Lions dropped a 52-50 double-overtime thriller to Hooks in Friday's second Class 3A Region II semifinal of the day at Prosper High, falling victim to a buzzer-beating shot. Ponder held a four-point lead in the first overtime and a three-point edge in the second, but ultimately could not finish off the Hornets.
With the win, Hooks (30-5) advances to face No. 22 Mineola (24-9) in Saturday's regional championship.
The Lions (32-6) upset top-ranked Dallas Madison Tuesday just to reach the regional tournament, one highlight of a standout season first-year Ponder coach JD Sullivan takes pride in despite its tough end.
"The things that we asked for are the things these guys gave me, since the day I was hired," Sullivan said. "They took me in as their own, bought into everything we were doing, never asked why, never complained and played hard every night. I could not be more proud to be part of a group of guys than I am of these guys."
A defensive battle of a first period saw the Lions fall behind 6-3 early on and eventually tie the game at 6-6, a score that held through the end of the quarter.
Ponder retook the lead three separate times in a stronger second period for both squads, but Hooks rallied each time and ended the period on a 9-0 run to lead 22-16 at halftime.
The Hornets expanded their lead to nine multiple times early in the third quarter, but a 9-3 Ponder run helped cut into the deficit as Hooks took a 36-33 edge into the fourth period.
Senior Tyler Long delivered two key baskets late in regulation to tie the game once at 41, then again at 43 with 1:01 left, where the score stayed until overtime.
Ponder amassed a four-point advantage to start the first overtime on a pair of Timber Crider layups, but Hooks rallied to tie it at 47 with 11 seconds left.
The Lions then pulled ahead by three points with 1:22 left in the second extra period, but Hooks tied it up with just under a minute to play and won it on a buzzer-beating midrange jump shot by Keyshawn Walls.
"We battled back from down nine to take a three- or four-point lead a couple of times, got some big stops," Sullivan said. "You can't ever question their heart, their effort, their commitment, love for each other."
Although the loss ended Ponder's season sooner than it would have liked as the program aimed to add to its tally of five state championships — all won since the turn of the century — the team turned to faith in a greater plan after the defeat.
The Lions continued their tradition of praying at midcourt after the game, with several players fighting back tears in the process.
"We know that God has a plan, and we're not going to ask why," Sullivan said. "We know there's a bigger reason out there that we were only able to come to this point. We don't know what that is yet, but we will one day, and we will still continue to give glory and credit to God for his grand plan, whatever that may be, without question."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.