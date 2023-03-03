Ponder players console each other
Dejected Ponder players Javien Gonzalez (23), Tyler Long (0) and Case Peacock (11) console each other after they lost to Hooks in double-overtime 52-50 in their Regional semifinal game at Prosper High School Friday, March 3, 2023.

 Al Key/For the DRC

PROSPER — Three days after experiencing the high of upsetting the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Ponder felt the low of its season ending in heartbreaking fashion.

The eighth-ranked Lions dropped a 52-50 double-overtime thriller to Hooks in Friday's second Class 3A Region II semifinal of the day at Prosper High, falling victim to a buzzer-beating shot. Ponder held a four-point lead in the first overtime and a three-point edge in the second, but ultimately could not finish off the Hornets.

Ponder's Javien Gonzalez
Dejected Ponder Lion Javien Gonzalez (23) was the last player to leave the floor after they lost to Hooks in double-overtime 52-50 in their Regional semifinal game at Prosper High School Friday, March 3, 2023.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

