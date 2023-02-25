Former Gatesville head coach Kyle Cooper, who spent the last two years leading Ponder, talks to his players on the sideline Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, during a game against Waco La Vega in Waco. Cooper is set to become La Grange's next athletic director and head football coach.
Cooper takes over at La Grange for Matt Kates, who spent the last 13 years leading the program before resigning in January.
“La Grange is a great community, they’ve had a ton of success in all sports and there’s potential to continue that success," Cooper said. "I’ve coached against (La Grange Superintendent) Coach McHazlett a few times and I know what kind of leader he is and I’m excited to work with him and be a part of the La Grange community. I want to thank Ponder, it’s been a great two years, it’s never easy to leave, but I am fired up to get started."
Cooper led Ponder for the last two seasons after his March 2021 hiring, posting a 7-13 overall record in that span.
The program began each of the last two seasons strong with 3-0 starts before rough patches in district play derailed promising starts.
Kyle Cooper's son, Clifton Cooper, played his senior season as the Lions' quarterback this fall. Clifton led a high-powered offense that averaged 44.6 points per game as he threw for 4,254 yards and 41 touchdowns, adding a team-high 534 rushing yards and 14 more scores.
Kyle has spent 14 seasons as a head coach, tallying a 70-80 career record. He previously coached at Gatesville for 12 years from 2007-2018, highlighted by a 13-1 season in 2012.
Cooper also served as Mount Vernon's offensive line coach for two years under Art Briles, helping the Tigers achieve a 12-3 record and state semifinal berth in 2020 before making the move to Ponder.
The Ponder football program has struggled to find success over the last few seasons, posting its last winning season and playoff berth during a 6-5 campaign in 2016.
Paul Sharr remains Ponder's athletic director and will be on the hunt for the school's next head football coach.
