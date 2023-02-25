Kyle Cooper to take over at La Grange

Former Gatesville head coach Kyle Cooper, who spent the last two years leading Ponder, talks to his players on the sideline Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, during a game against Waco La Vega in Waco. Cooper is set to become La Grange's next athletic director and head football coach.

 Courtesy photo/Killeen Daily Herald

Ponder head football coach Kyle Cooper is set to become La Grange's new athletic director and football coach, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Saturday morning.

