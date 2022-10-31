Ponder's Philomina Klotz (9) celebrates with her teammates after the Lady Lions scored a point during their bi-district round playoff match against Newman International Academy Cedar Hill on Monday at Irving High.
IRVING — Ponder dominated its bi-district round playoff match Monday as it swept Newman International Academy Cedar Hill 3-0 at Irving High.
With the win, the Lady Lions advanced to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Gunter (37-6) later this week. It marks a rematch of the two former district mates' 2020 area round meeting, which Gunter swept 3-0.
"It's always fun when we play Gunter," Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. "They used to be in our district, we've always kind of been rivals. I'm excited and I think the girls are excited as well."
Ponder's (30-15) attack was led by Philomina Klotz, who notched a team-high 12 kills on an efficient .625 hitting percentage. Kennedy Simon chipped in 10 kills at a .643 clip along with 4 blocks while Olivia Todd added 4 kills.
Campbell Laney facilitated the attack with 22 assists. Kaelyn McWilliams notched 6 aces and 5 digs as Jasmine Taylor led the defense with 9 digs.
The Lady Lions overcame some early jitters to come out on top in the first set. Klotz had eight of her kills in the opener, including back-to-back kills to build a 14-7 lead. A block by Simon brought about set point as Ponder took the opener 25-12.
"Once we were able to warm up, get things going and play our game, not their speed, we played really well," Snider said. "We were excited to be back here because last year we ended [district play] in fifth. Just to be back in the playoffs is refreshing and really exciting for the girls because only two or three of those girls have really experienced the playoffs before."
Set 2 opened much more comfortably for the Lady Lions as Klotz started it with a kill that helped spark a 9-3 start. They continued to hold about that margin to 12-7 before finishing the set on a 13-1 run to win it 25-8 as the Warriors committed several errors along the way.
Ponder's dominance grew even further in the third set as Klotz came up with a key kill that started a 13-1 run to help build a 15-3 lead. From there, the Lady Lions called timeout after some miscues made it 19-6 late in the set and finished on a 6-0 run to take third and final set 25-6.
In advancing to the next round of the playoffs, Ponder is focused on improved consistency while remaining grateful for the chance to play in the postseason.
"Sometimes we're really high and others we're really low, so we have to make sure that we find that consistency," Snider said. "The playoffs are never guaranteed. Just to be back here and have a fight, it's really humbling."
