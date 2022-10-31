Ponder Mikayla Espolt

Ponder's Mikayla Espolt hits the ball during the Lady Lions' 3-0 bi-district round sweep of Newman International Academy Cedar Hill Monday at Irving High.

 Courtesy photo/Matt Smith

IRVING — Ponder dominated its bi-district round playoff match Monday as it swept Newman International Academy Cedar Hill 3-0 at Irving High.

With the win, the Lady Lions advanced to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Gunter (37-6) later this week. It marks a rematch of the two former district mates' 2020 area round meeting, which Gunter swept 3-0.

Philomina Klotz celebration
Ponder's Philomina Klotz (9) celebrates with her teammates after the Lady Lions scored a point during their bi-district round playoff match against Newman International Academy Cedar Hill on Monday at Irving High.

