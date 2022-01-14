PONDER — If you think Ponder and Whitesboro are physical basketball teams, then Friday night would have gone a long way to cement that sentiment. In a meeting between two teams at the top of the District 10-3A standings, it meant that much more.
From the opening tip, both the Lions and Bearcats went at each other in transition, in the paint and on the perimeter.
But it was Ponder who got the last laugh. The Lions initiated a comeback that carried them into a thrilling 83-76 overtime win to snap Whitesboro’s nine-game winning streak. The Lions also picked up their 20th win of the year.
Undoubtedly, that physicality was nothing new between the Lions and Bearcats.
“It is always a physical game with them,” Ponder coach Mitchell Rose said. “It’s always a fun game and a tough game. We probably came out a little too emotional. But we settled in and did a good job down the stretch.”
The Lions went on a 17-12 run to close the third quarter and cut the Whitesboro lead to 56-50 heading into the fourth. With two minutes left in regulation, things began to get interesting.
After tying it at 66-66, both Ponder and the Bearcats traded blows until Graham Whitewood tied the game with a layup at 72-72 with 10 seconds on the clock.
“Our guys did a good job executing both defensively and offensively,” Rose said. "It felt like Whitesboro couldn’t miss, so one stop was huge. And we finally started getting a few in a row.”
Sophomore guard Timber Crider was sensational for the Lions with a 29-point effort that included five 3-pointers. But in Rose’s eyes, Crider’s performance, along with Tyler Long’s 18 points, was symbolic of the next-man-up approach the Lions have embodied this season.
“It just shows how well rounded we are,” Rose said. “Timber had a great game. “But we had other guys step up and have good games as well. And it's been that way all year long. It seems like we have a different high-point man almost every single game.
“The most beautiful thing about it is that these guys are happier about the other guy's success rather than their own. And it's a true testament to the culture that these guys have created.”
Lady Lions hang on against Whitesboro behind Wells’ big night
PONDER — If you don’t have a player like Tate Wells on your team, good luck trying to find a player of her caliber. The senior carried Ponder to a 68-63 win over Whitesboro on Friday thanks to a 35-point effort.
“I knew going into this game that it was going to be a difficult game,” Wells said. “Last year, the first time we played Whitesboro, we only beat them by four points. So, coming into the game, I knew what they were going to be doing.”
The Lady Lions had Whitesboro just about put away heading into the fourth quarter leading 50-41, until the Lady Bearcats went on a 14-6 run to cut the lead to 58-56 with three minutes to go. With Whitesboro gaining momentum and threatening to complete the comeback, it was Wells who drilled the corner 3-pointer to make it 64-60 with a minute left.
Then it was a steal and layup by Wells with 22 seconds on the clock that iced the game for Ponder.
“I knew our heads were … starting to come down,” Wells said. "So, we had to … get together and be like, ‘Hey, guys, keep your heads up. We got to keep going on.'"
But Ponder knew Whitesboro would give them a fight.
“Whitesboro, the last couple years, has been a good rivalry for us,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “They made us better tonight. We scored 68 points, and that's what you're going to have to do against a good team. You're going to have to score some points. Both teams are going to defend and rebound really well.”
Though, by his own admission, Avery certainly was beginning to feel the pressure during Whitesboro’s rally.
“It was just one big play after another,” Avery said. "It was just a great. If you were watching that game, I don't know how you [could] breathe. I'm 61 years old, [and] I was about ready to faint."
In a season where the Lady Lions already lost two seniors to injury, including Kenzie Crider to an ACL tear, Wells has proved to be a calming influence for her younger teammates.
“She is a great leader,” Avery said. "She was teaching a freshman today how to shoot the ball in practice. So, she's taking the young ones under [her] wing and is really helping them. They have a lot of confidence in her."
LAYTEN PRAYTOR can be reached via Twitter at @PraytorLayten.